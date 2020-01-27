THE ISSUE
Medicaid expansion
THE PROPOSAL
There isn't one. Gov. Kevin Stitt has been promising something to counter the initiative petition referendum headed for the ballot but has yet to produce it. The referendum, which Stitt has not yet scheduled for a statewide vote, would require the state to implement Medicaid expansion under the terms of the Affordable Care Act. Stitt and legislators, particularly on the Republican side have been trying to formulate an alternative plan to extend health insurance to the poor.
BACKGROUND
Oklahoma's political leadership steadfastly refused "Obamacare" despite growing support in recent years for some sort extended low-income health insurance program. When the Legislature failed to act, an initiative petition campaign produced more than enough signatures to get the issue on the ballot. Republicans are worried that it will not only pass, but could impact this year's state elections.
WILL IT PASS?
The governor and the lawmakers, and especially the majority Republicans, want to control whatever happens, which means they really want to come up with something that will work and will defuse support for the initiative petition — which observers think probably will get the approval of voters if the governor and Legislature don't act.