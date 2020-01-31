OK Capitol Building (copy)

Lawmakers return Feb. 3 to the Capitol to write the state budget with a variety of interests competing for dollars, including criminal justice reform, healthcare and education. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World

THE ISSUE

State budget

THE PROPOSAL

Lawmakers return Feb. 3 to the Capitol to write the state budget with a variety of interests competing for dollars, including criminal justice reform, healthcare and education.

BACKGROUND

The state will have $8.3 billion to spend in fiscal year 2021, which is $9.4 million more than the legislature appropriated for fiscal year 2020, so it will be a flat budget year.

WILL IT PASS?

Yes. Lawmakers and Gov. Kevin Stitt will have to come to an agreement on state priorities and responsibilities, which includes about $200 million in existing obligations such as bond debt.

