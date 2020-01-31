THE ISSUE
State budget
THE PROPOSAL
Lawmakers return Feb. 3 to the Capitol to write the state budget with a variety of interests competing for dollars, including criminal justice reform, healthcare and education.
BACKGROUND
The state will have $8.3 billion to spend in fiscal year 2021, which is $9.4 million more than the legislature appropriated for fiscal year 2020, so it will be a flat budget year.
WILL IT PASS?
Yes. Lawmakers and Gov. Kevin Stitt will have to come to an agreement on state priorities and responsibilities, which includes about $200 million in existing obligations such as bond debt.
