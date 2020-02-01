THE ISSUE
Virtual charter schools
THE PROPOSAL
Legislators want a better accounting of the state-funded virtual charter schools. More than 40 bills were filed for this session, with more possible, in an effort to get a handle on the burgeoning sector. Measures offered include reduced state funding, restrictions on non-instructional spending and attempts to separate the schools from private vendors supplying curriculum and services.
BACKGROUND
The issue of virtual charter schools is not the only education issue on lawmakers’ radar this session, but it is an emotional one. Defenders of the schools say they’ve offered a valuable alternative to other education options, while critics say test results indicate otherwise. There is also controversy about the schools’ finances, especially Oklahoma City-based Epic Charter School.
WILL IT PASS?
Lawmakers will likely do something to give the state more control over the operation and finances of virtual charter schools.
