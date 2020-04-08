Tulsa police on Wednesday identified the victims of a murder-suicide at a south Tulsa residence.
The decedents were identified as Robert Ellis, 88, and Nancy Ellis, 89, Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins said.
Police were dispatched about 10 a.m. Tuesday to the 9900 block of South Sandusky Avenue after receiving reports of shots being fired in the neighborhood. Multiple witnesses reported hearing two gunshots.
Responding officers found the couple dead near the front doorway, a police spokesman previously said. Robert Ellis allegedly fatally shot Nancy Ellis, Watkins said.
This was the 16th homicide in Tulsa during 2020.