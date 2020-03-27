State and federal prosecutors announced Friday a partnership to laser-focus on con artists using the COVID-19 pandemic to defraud Oklahomans.
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter and U.S. Attorney Tim Downing announced the effort Friday, stating that the combined resources will enable authorities to more quickly verify allegations and expedite the process of stopping criminals.
“During times of crisis, we should all be taking action to help those in need, not exploiting our neighbors for personal financial gain,” Hunter said. “However, it is an unfortunate reality that since the president’s emergency order, both of our offices have been inundated with calls about price gouging and scams related to the Coronavirus."
Hunter said they anticipate that criminals using COVID-19 to scheme and scam will worsen "before it gets better." Downing, who prosecutes in the Western District of Oklahoma, and Hunter will pool their resources to expedite criminal investigations.
Suspected fraud and price gouging can be made to either the Attorney General’s Office or the federal government via the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline.
Oklahomans may report suspected fraud and price gouging to the state Attorney General's Consumer Protection Unit by calling 405-521-2029 or by emailing consumerprotection@oag.ok.gov. They may also report suspicions to the federal government by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline 1-866-720-5721 or by email at disaster@leo.gov.