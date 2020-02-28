Oklahoma’s ability to test for COVID-19 is expected as early as next week, although immediate risks in Oklahoma from the virus, commonly referred to as a novel coronavirus, remain low.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials described surveillance of the disease as critical to preventing spread.
“In terms of testing, currently, we are still sending our specimens to the CDC for testing, but we are anticipating being able to test here at our state public health lab, we’re hoping by next week,” said Anthony Lee, Oklahoma State Department of Health Acute Disease Service director.
The three people in Oklahoma who have been tested for COVID-19 have had negative results, meaning they don’t have the virus. As of Thursday, two more individuals in the state were being evaluated for possible COVID-19 infections.
Since testing is not yet available here, their specimens were submitted to the CDC for testing.
Currently, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Health officials noted that a person’s being evaluated for the virus does not represent a case of COVID-19.
Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said Friday that all states should have testing capabilities by the end of next week. The rollout of testing kits “has not gone as smoothly” as health officials would have liked, she said.
“Our priority remains to get accurate diagnostic capacity and doing so quickly because we know public health surveillance is critical to our fight against this novel coronavirus,” Messonnier said.
As of Friday, the United States had 62 confirmed cases. About 15 cases were confirmed domestically, and the remainder were cases related to a cruise ship.
The CDC this week identified the first potential cases of people who have the virus but have no known risk factors, meaning they hadn’t traveled internationally or been in close contact with anyone who has.
“It’s possible this could be the first instance of community spread, meaning the illness might have acquired through an unknown exposure in the community,” Messonnier said.
“It’s also possible, however, that a thorough investigation may show that the patient had exposure through contact to a returned traveler who was infected,” she said.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt repeated a point shared by state and county health officials that the state has emergency preparedness plans for public health crises. The plans are similar in spirit to the state’s natural disaster preparedness plans. The guidelines for responses remain dynamic.
“We don’t want to create alarmism, but we want to be prepared,” Stitt said.
Response plans include a broad spectrum of city, county, state and federal agencies.
The primary surveillance strategy used, as of Friday, was traveler monitoring. Travelers coming from heavily affected regions to Oklahoma will be monitored for potential infection.
The monitoring efforts are a collaboration among state, county and federal officials. Monitoring includes patients sequestering themselves for at least two weeks, daily check-ins with health officials and regular self-checks.
The criteria for being considered a person to test for COVID-19 are fluid. As of Friday, the criteria included clinical evidence of fever, signs and symptoms of lower respiratory illness, and travel history from the affected geographic regions.
Those who have had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case may be observed and tested, also.
The new virus is a member of the coronavirus family that can cause colds or more serious illnesses such as SARS — severe acute respiratory syndrome — and MERS — Middle East respiratory syndrome.
The virus can cause fever, coughing, wheezing and pneumonia. Health officials think it spreads mainly from droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how the flu spreads.
Officials are advising people to take steps to avoid infection with coronavirus or other respiratory infections such as colds and the flu by doing such things as washing hands with soap and water and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.
Featured video
Staff Writer Randy Krehbiel contributed to this report.