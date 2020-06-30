Oklahoma has set a new daily high for COVID-19 case reporting, with 585 new infections reported Tuesday.
Two more Oklahomans have died from the disease, totaling 387 deaths from the disease since late March, according to state data, which reports 13,757 cases.
The 7-day rolling average for the state, with the hundreds of new cases, has climbed to another new high of 390. In Tulsa County, there were 120 new cases. The 7-day rolling average is 134.
One of the deaths that occurred was that of a Rogers County man who was older than 65 years old. The other was a Mayes County woman in the 36-49 age group.
The Tulsa Health Department on Tuesday reported that the CDC has added three new symptoms for COVID-19: congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea. "People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of mild to severe symptoms reported," a post states. "Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus."
Last Wednesday, health officials said most new cases are coming from weddings, funerals, faith-based activities, bars, gyms, house gatherings and other small events — otherwise dubbed as the “serious seven” by Oklahoma City health officials and now co-opted by their counterparts in Tulsa.
Masks are encouraged to be worn in public so that a person does not unknowingly spread COVID-19 through talking, laughing, coughing or sneezing.
In a joint statement released Tuesday from Tulsa’s hospitals, medical personnel encouraged Oklahoma residents to abide by those public health guidelines.
COVID-19 is most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, so hospital officials also encouraged wearing a mask or cloth face covering. A snug fit that covers the mouth and nose is the most effective, according to the statement. Masks are vital when social distancing is difficult.
Health experts also encouraged people to maintain social distancing. Social distancing means avoiding group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others.
Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water, or use of hand sanitizer, can help prevent the spread of the disease, according to the joint statement.
Those seeking to be tested may find resources on the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s website, where testing sites are listed by county.