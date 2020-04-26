The surprising sight of family, friends and even strangers dotted along her race course would've been enough to make Sarah Gehres cry, but she was focused on conserving salt. 

The 18-year-old ran her first marathon on Sunday, and though she expected to go it mostly alone after the race she trained for was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, her mother had other plans.

"I just kind of kept thinking of what I could do," Shawna Gehres said.

Sarah, an Edison Preparatory High School senior, had trained hard for the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon, and though she is going to miss out on other significant rites of passage during the pandemic, not being able to run that race was one of her greatest disappointments, Gehres said.  

But instead of giving up her training, Sarah continued on and planned to complete the distance anyway. The idea of how to make it special came to Gehres just a couple of days before Sarah's run was scheduled, and her younger daughter helped her make a Facebook post that everyone except Sarah could see.

The responses flooded in. 

Old friends, schoolmates, cross-country teammates, past coaches, church members and even people Sarah had never met showed up early Sunday morning ready to cheer on her 26.25 mile route through Tulsa, all while being cognizant of social-distancing.  

"I wasn't expecting all the people, but it was actually amazing," Sarah said. "I don't think I went a full mile without seeing someone along the way." 

She might've started the race a little nervous and grumpy, her mother said, but she didn't end it that way. 

"People kept texting me, 'I just saw her at mile 18, and she still has a smile on her face,'" Gehres said. 

Sarah's coach, Barbara Pinkerton, ran the course to help Sarah keep an achievable pace, and fellow Edison high school cross-country teammate and friend Mason King joined in for the last six miles, Gehres said.  

Sarah crossed the finish line in the RunnersWorld Tulsa parking lot in 4 hours, 37 minutes and 25 seconds, and though she thinks her time would've been a little faster in an actual race, she said she's happy with it and won't soon forget her first marathon. 

Up next is some relaxation and recovery before she preps for her college career. 

Her future coaches at Sewanee: The University of the South have already sent out a training schedule, she said, and she plans to hop right on it after a week or two. 

