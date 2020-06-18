State and local health officials have reported a delay in updating daily statistics related to COVID-19.
Officials report that they are unable to provide COVID-19 numbers at the regular time, approximately 11 a.m. daily, due to technical difficulties.
The data is usually updated on OSDH's dashboard for COVID-19. A spokesperson for OSDH said the dashboard would be updated as soon as possible.
Spokespeople for the state and Tulsa County health department said they were not able to provide those numbers directly.
