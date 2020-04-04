Four additional people have died from COVID-19 and 27 more people have been hospitalized as confirmed cases reach 1,159 in Oklahoma.
The deaths occurred in Cleveland, Latimer, Osage and Washington counties, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data released Saturday. The deceased were comprised of three women older than 65 and one male in the 50 to 64 age group.
There have been a total of 42 deaths, eight of which occurred in Tulsa County.
The number of infections within Tulsa County increased by 46 from Friday, with total cases now standing at 221, according to Health Department figures.
COVID-19 is disproportionately affecting older populations in Oklahoma. About three-fourths of the state's deaths occurred in people older than 65 years old.
So far, three of the deaths in Tulsa County stemmed from community spread of the infection. The other two deaths had links to confirmed cases. About a third of the county's cases are community spread infections. About 42% of the cases, as of Thursday's data, remained under investigation.
Testing is foundational for health care providers to determine who needs to be quarantined, said Dr. Kimberly Martin, an OU-Tulsa pediatric infectious diseases specialist, in an email to the Tulsa World.
"Regardless of testing, we should all be practicing social distancing and home isolation as this is going to help to prevent new cases of COVID-19," she said.
National and international health officials have previously advised that social distancing and home isolation may require several months to significantly reduce infections, Martin said.
"While this information is being updated constantly, people need to know that these measures really do work," Martin said.
On Thursday, Gov. Kevin Stitt declared declared a health emergency in the state for the next 30 days. The declaration gives him greater powers to waive statutory or regulatory requirements and the ability to coordinate a response among city and county health departments. The declaration also gives Stitt the power to allow former health care professionals to quickly rejoin the workforce and protect first responders by helping them manage their personal protective equipment.