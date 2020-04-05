Four additional people have died from COVID-19 and and a total of 330 people have been hospitalized as confirmed cases reach 1,252 in Oklahoma.
The most recent deaths occurred in Cleveland (two men and a woman older than 65) and Seminole (a man older than 65) counties, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data released Sunday.
There have been a total of 46 deaths, eight of which occurred in Tulsa County.
The total number of infections within Tulsa County is 240 as of Sunday, according to Health Department figures.
