No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the state Sunday, marking the fourth time this has occurred since daily reporting began.
Additional confirmed cases continue to be reported, however, with 73 added to the total since Saturday's data release.
Oklahoma has seen 5,310 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, 3,983 recoveries, and 288 deaths as of Sunday.
Tulsa County accounted for 29 of the newly-reported cases, and currently has 97 active cases. More than 780 have been confirmed in the area since the pandemic began, with 647 recoveries and 37 deaths recorded.
Phase 2 of Gov. Kevin Stitt's plan to reopen the state took effect Friday, allowing bars to operate with diminished standing-room occupancy, funerals and weddings to resume under social distancing protocols and children’s nursery areas in places of worship to reopen, among other changes.
Tulsa city and county officials reported ahead of the transition that Tulsa saw its hospitalization rates decline for more than a month, but until last week failed to meet the White House standard for new cases.
“All week long we have maintained that 14-day downward trajectory,” Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said Thursday during a video news conference. “And I think that is remarkable when you consider that we maintained that kind of downward trajectory at a time when social distancing regulations have been eased in our community."