Another Oklahoman's death was reported Friday as cases across the state went up by 124.
There have been 285 COVID-19-related deaths in Oklahoma since March 19. The latest death was a Washington County woman over 65 years old.
The state has exceeded 5,000 confirmed cases of the disease, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data. There have been a total of 5,086 confirmed cases, 3,800 of which are considered recovered.
Prevention of COVID-19’s spread to reduce the strain on hospitals and save lives remains the overall goal. Prevention methods include social distancing, isolating at home, wearing cloth face coverings and enhancing hygiene practices.
COVID-19 has an incubation period of two days to two weeks, during which time a person may be contagious but not have symptoms, so the recommendation that people wear cloth face coverings is not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus but to help prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading it.
Social distancing includes staying out of group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and staying at least 6 feet from others.
