The Oklahoma Department of Health reported Saturday that six more people died after contracting coronavirus, bringing the state to a total of 194 fatal cases of COVID-19.
Health officials reported 72 new positive cases, totaling 3,193 confirmed cases in the state since early March.
Two of the deaths occurred in Oklahoma County: a man in the 65 and older group and another man in the 50-64 age group. Oklahoma County, which has 29 total deaths, leads the state with 694 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
The additional deaths included two Washington County women in the 65 and older age group, a Delaware County woman in the 65 and older age group and a Payne County man in the 65 and older age group.
Health officials reported only of the six deaths occurred in the last 24 hours. The others died between April 18-23.
In Tulsa County, there have been 27 deaths from the disease and 479 confirmed cases.
Prevention of COVID-19’s spread remains the overall goal to reduce strain on hospitals and save lives. Prevention methods include social distancing, home isolation, wearing cloth face coverings and enhancing hygiene practices.
Public health officials started recommending in early April that people wear cloth face coverings to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The recommendation is not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus but to help prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading it. COVID-19 has an incubation period of two days to two weeks, during which time a person may be contagious but not have symptoms.
Social distancing means staying out of group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others. Congregate settings are public places where close contact may occur, such as grocery stores, movie theaters, churches and stadiums.
