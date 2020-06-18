OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt assured lawmakers that his administration would be transparent about how federal funds for COVID-19 are being spent.
But a website to check those expenditures has yet to make them easily available, despite a bill passed by lawmakers.
“The House reminded OMES (Office of Management and Enterprise Services) last month that the bill requires all expenditures to be posted, not just summary charts, and we were told all expenditures should be online by late June,” said House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka. “Money is already going out the door, so we expect OMES to keep its word and comply as soon as possible.”
Stitt on May 12 signed Senate Bill 1944. The measure had an emergency clause making it effective upon his signature.
“The Director of the Office of Management and Enterprise Services shall publish daily reports of all expenditures of funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act on the Oklahoma Checkbook page on the state website,” the measure said.
Oklahoma was awarded $1.2 billion to fight COVID-19.
The Office of Management and Enterprise Services initially referred requests about it to Stitt’s office. Stitt’s office referred questions to Donelle Harder at the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
“We had a meeting with the developer this morning to progress changes to the website and to make it more visible for data,” Harder, a state spokeswoman on CARES Act spending and former spokeswoman and adviser to Stitt, said Tuesday.
Those seeking information about spending get a pie chart and not detailed information.
“The pie chart is the quickest solution able to get to be in compliance,” Harder said.
She said in the next couple of weeks the state hopes to make progress to make the data easier to navigate on the website.
“The state is proud of its significant advancement and progress towards data transparency, which was made possible due to the governor prioritizing state funds towards digital transformation,” Harder said. “It’s a constantly evolving tool, and we welcome continued feedback on how the public would like to see data sets delivered as we modernize the website.”
Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, said that given the size and scope of COVID-19 and the funds provided to the state, it is unconscionable that the Stitt administration has not prioritized transparency.
“As a legislator, I have no clue how critical dollars are being deployed to assist communities and there is no way for any Oklahoman to access the information,” Nichols said. “Months ago, I called for transparency in spending an unfortunately that call fell on deaf ears.
“This administration has been given extraordinary new powers to run state agencies by the Republican majority and this provides proof we need to rethink that.”
