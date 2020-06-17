COVID-19 update

Click here for all the local coronavirus coverage at tulsaworld.com.

Oklahoma has hit another high in new COVID-19 cases, with 259 more confirmed infections, the state reported Wednesday.

Likewise, Tulsa County also hit a new high. County health officials reported 96 new, confirmed infections of the deadly disease.

There have been 8,904 confirmed cases of the disease in the state since March. One more person, an Oklahoma County woman older than 65, died from the disease. There have been 364 deaths from the disease in Oklahoma, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Elected officials have remained resolute, despite public health officials' concerns, in allowing large-scale gatherings this weekend in Tulsa.

State Department of Health Commissioner Lance Frye, a medical doctor, said in a prepared statement that those attending large gatherings in the city "will face an increased risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 and becoming a transmitter of this novel virus."

"Thanks to actions taken over the past few months, Oklahoma is in a strong position to address this virus until there is a vaccine or cure," Frye said in the prepared statement. "We have led the nation in data transparency, and we continue to modernize our reporting tools in order to best equip individuals, business leaders, and elected officials with information to guide their decisions to protect public health while also reopening Oklahoma’s economy and navigating the new normalcy with the presence of COVID-19."

Frye encouraged all those who may attend gatherings, referencing specifically President Donald Trump's rally Saturday in Tulsa, to seek testing after attendance. Frye did not address in the statement any of the anticipated demonstrations slated for Saturday.

The state's 7-day rolling average hit a high today of 203; and Tulsa County's 7-day rolling average reached a high of 74. Rolling averages are used so no single data point or day skews the data.

In an online letter sent to Bynum on Monday, 500 health care professionals in Tulsa and Oklahoma asked him to issue a moratorium for large-scale indoor events. Dr. Bruce Dart, the Tulsa Health Department director, has been imploring public officials since at least Saturday to postpone the rally.

Of the 181 people currently hospitalized, 114 are positive COVID-19 cases and 67 are persons under investigation.

See all of the Tulsa World's coverage related to the coronavirus outbreak​ at tulsaworld.com

Featured video

Featured gallery: Tulsa Race Massacre ... this is what happened in 1921

​Harrison Grimwood

918-581-8369

harrison.grimwood@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @grimwood_hmg

Tags

Recommended for you