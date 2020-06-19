State officials recorded 352 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, the eve before one of the countries largest indoor gatherings since the pandemic began.
There have been 9,706 confirmed cases of the disease since early March in Oklahoma. There have been 367 deaths from the disease since late March.
State health officials reported on Friday three deaths from around the state, all were people who were older than 65 years old: two men from Tulsa and Muskogee counties and a woman from Comanche County, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data.
Though Friday did not mark another new high for the state, it expresses a continued trend of surging infections in the state. Tulsa County, however, did break its record of new infections again. Tulsa Health Department officials reported 125 new cases in the county.
"As expected, we have seen an increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases caused by ongoing community transmission and increased social activity," OSDH said in a news release.
As of Thursday, 211 people were hospitalized for coronavirus, according to the state's weekly epidemiology report. The report also indicated that positive testing rate stood at 3.9%
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, in a prepared statement, said Tulsa will be the first city to host a major event on Saturday. More accurately: major events through Saturday.
"As you go through this weekend, please keep in mind what every person you encounter has been through over the last few months," Bynum said. "They may think the shut down was a conspiracy or that it ended too soon. But they went through it too.
"We all have that in common."
It is the eve of President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa County. It is Juneteenth, known to many as African-American Independence Day. Considerable crowds are converging on downtown Tulsa to celebrate, to rally and to protest.
"We are all living in a country that is finally coming to terms with centuries of racial disparity," Bynum said. "We are all trying to rebuild our lives and the part we play in communities that are forever changed."
Prevention of COVID-19’s spread remains the overall goal to reduce strain on hospitals and save lives. Prevention methods include social distancing, home isolation, face coverings and enhanced hygiene.
Public health officials started recommending in early April that people wear cloth face coverings to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. The recommendation is not to prevent the wearer from contracting the virus but to help prevent the wearer from unknowingly spreading it. COVID-19 has an incubation period of two days to two weeks, during which time a person may be contagious but not have symptoms.
Social distancing means staying out of group or congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others.
The rolling 4-day average for Tulsa County was recorded at 104 cases. For the state, the 7-day average was 265 cases. Rolling averages are used so no single data point or day skews the data.