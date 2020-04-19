The number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 29 since Saturday, including one reported COVID-19-related death, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Sunday.

There were 2,599 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, according to an update from OSDH.

The lone death announced Sunday was a Delaware County woman in the 65 or older age group. The age group accounts for 32% of all cases in the state. There are 140 total deaths on record, according to OSDH data.

Tulsa County did not register a new coronavirus case or death. The total number of cases within the county remains at 409 with 22 overall deaths.

