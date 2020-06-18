Oklahoma saw a 5.1% jump in COVID-19 cases Thursday, with 450 new cases and two additional deaths.
Thursday's numbers, which is the highest daily count since the pandemic began, leaves the state with 9,354 cases overall, with more than 1,000 of those coming since Sunday.
Thursday's numbers were delayed from their regular 11 a.m. release time over reported technical difficulties, and continue a sharp upward trend going back to late May.
Tulsa County has 120 additional cases, up more than 6%, and one more death, according to state data.
With two days until President Donald Trump's campaign rally at the BOK Center, concern remains about the event's potential to spread the virus further.
At a press conference Wednesday, Tulsa Health Department Director Bruce Dart said the "super spread" potential exists with nearly 20,000 people in an enclosed arena.
"Whenever people come together from outside and go back, there's always potential for a super spreader event," Dart said Wednesday. "And some people unfortunately just spread the virus more efficiently than others which results in super spreader individuals, and so of course that's a concern."
