Editorial Pages Editor Wayne Greene (top, left) hosts Dr. Gerard Clancy (top, right), professor of community medicine and psychiatry at the University of Tulsa, and Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum in a virtual “Let’s Talk” forum on Friday that focused on the local response to COVID-19. ZOOM frame capture

Staying connected to loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic is not just something Dr. Gerard Clancy advises his patients.

He’s practicing it himself.

“I have six brothers and sisters living all over the country. We had a virtual cocktail party last Saturday night and it was great. It was really good,” Clancy said on Friday while participating in a Tulsa World virtual forum.

In finding ways to connect, “just be creative,” he added. “Our usual way of life is going to be disrupted for a while, and that’s OK. That’s OK.”

Clancy, professor of community medicine and psychiatry at the University of Tulsa, was joined by Mayor G.T. Bynum for the “Let’s Talk” forum, which focused on local response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The online forum, sponsored by the George Kaiser Family Foundation and the University of Tulsa’s Oxley College of Health Sciences, was hosted by Wayne Greene, Tulsa World editorial pages editor.

The forum included questions that had been submitted previously from readers.

Bynum fielded queries about the local economy, including how best to support small businesses that are suffering.

He said one of the three things he’s advising everyone to do every day — along with minimizing human-to-human contact and finding ways to spread hope — is “if you can afford it, buy something from a local business.”

“Every Tulsan has the ability to help our small businesses, purchasing something online, and using your buying power to help keep our economy lifted up,” Bynum said.

He said the city hopes to make an announcement next week about an initiative to help out small businesses while they await federal assistance.

Clancy addressed questions about the mental and emotional challenges that many are facing as they deal with the virus threat.

For one, how can we be safe and at the same time feel some sense of control over our lives?

“We Oklahomans love our independence. ... But this is a special time where our destinies are really intertwined,” he said.

“Understand the facts,” Clancy advised. “Put some structure to your day. Practice social distancing. Do the right thing so you can feel like you’re contributing to the cause. Do those physical and mental self-care things that you know you should do.”

Asked about dealing with depression during the current crisis, Clancy said, “it’s important to have it evaluated. What impresses me is that there are so many new avenues into the mental health system now. … There are ways to get the connections you need and the health care you need and in a very different way.”

Clancy specifically mentioned telepsychiatry services, which he’s doing. He added that many Tulsa Area United Way member agencies “have ramped up a different version of what they do, but they are still doing it in an incredible way.”

Bynum emphasized seeing the opportunities present in the difficult situation.

He said he’s enjoying more dinners with his kids now that pandemic measures have cleared up his evening schedule.

“A lot of people think about ‘shelter in place’ as if it’s like nuclear fallout shelter in place. Like you need to curl up under a desk and hide.”

But that’s not what’s being asked, Bynum said.

‘We’ve left trails open. We’ve left wide open spaces and our parks open. We want people to use those. That’s an important part of mental health in the midst of all of this.”

The pandemic “presents an opportunity to live differently,” the mayor added. “You can still drive all over town. You can take a walk with your family.”

Bynum said he believes Tulsans are uniquely prepared for the situation because of the challenges they routinely deal with.

“We live in a city that’s in tornado alley, is afflicted by ice storms, by flooding. … This is certainly unprecedented for us in the modern history of our city. But the common link in all of those things is that we get through them by working together.”

Bynum said he’s seen countless examples of that the last couple of weeks.

“We are taking this one day at a time to get through it, and we will,” he said.

The complete “Let’s Talk” virtual forum may be viewed at tulsaworld.com.

Greene said the World is planning additional virtual forums to help Tulsans “stay informed, stay safe and stay healthy.” Ideas for topics and guests are welcomed, he added.

