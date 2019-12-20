Classes have been cancelled for all Wagoner Public Schools Friday following a threat made on social media Thursday night.
Superintendent Randy Harris said around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, he received a screen shot from law enforcement of a threat made by a former student who attended school in Wagoner. The individual is likely 22-24 years old now.
"The threat talked about some depression and that he possessed two AR-15s with 500 rounds of ammunition and had intentions of coming to the high school and shooting it up," Harris said. "He said he wasn't scared to die and didn't want to live anymore in this world."
