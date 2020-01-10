Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF ARKANSAS AND OKLAHOMA...INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...IN ARKANSAS...BENTON...CARROLL...CRAWFORD... FRANKLIN...MADISON...SEBASTIAN AND WASHINGTON AR. IN OKLAHOMA...ADAIR...CHEROKEE...CHOCTAW...CRAIG...DELAWARE... HASKELL...LATIMER...LE FLORE...MAYES...MCINTOSH...MUSKOGEE... OKFUSKEE...OKMULGEE...OTTAWA...PITTSBURG...PUSHMATAHA... ROGERS...SEQUOYAH...TULSA AND WAGONER. * FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * SHOWERS AND STORMS WILL STEADILY INCREASE IN COVERAGE THROUGH THE MORNING HOURS AND BECOME WIDESPREAD THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE EVENING. CONDITIONS WILL BE FAVORABLE FOR SHOWERS AND STORMS TO REPEATEDLY TRACK ACROSS THE SAME REGION DURING THE EVENING HOURS. THIS WILL RESULT IN A CORRIDOR OF HEAVY RAINFALL TOTALS. A SWATH OF 2 TO 4 INCH RAINS IS EXPECTED, ESPECIALLY SOUTHEAST OF INTERSTATE 44. ISOLATED LOCATIONS FROM FAR SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA INTO FAR NORTHWEST ARKANSAS MAY RECEIVE AS MUCH AS 5 TO 6 INCHES OF RAIN BEFORE SUNRISE SATURDAY. * SOIL CONDITIONS WILL QUICKLY BECOME SATURATED AND ALLOW FOR A QUICK TRANSITION TOWARD RUNOFF FROM THE HEAVY RAINS. THIS WILL RAISE THE POTENTIAL FOR RAPID ONSET FLOODING, AND ALSO CONTRIBUTE TO MORE SUBSTANTIAL RISES ON AREA MAIN STEM RIVERS. RIVER FLOOD WARNINGS ARE CURRENTLY IN EFFECT FOR THE EXPECTATION OF SUBSTANTIAL RIVER RISES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS RAPIDLY RISING WATER OR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA. &&