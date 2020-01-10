OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt’s criminal justice reform task force is recommending the creation of an accredited seminary or Bible college program within the corrections system.
Created in May by Stitt’s executive order, the Criminal Justice Reentry, Supervision, Treatment and Opportunity Reform Task Force, also called RESTORE, on Friday issued is recommendations.
It also asked for a one-year extension to finish its work, saying it planned to issue recommendations throughout the coming year as they are finalized.
The Bible program will be funded through private donations, according to the report.
“It is recommended that both a male and female facility be selected for this purpose, preferring facilities with the hardest populations and where inmates have longer sentences,” according to the report. "Similar programs in other states have successfully trained inmates to be counselors to their fellow inmates, which has in turn decreased violent crime and given inmates something positive to work towards within the prisons.”
The panel also recommended the creation of a chief cultural officer within the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, saying the post has proven to be critical in the private sector.
The panel recommended using state agencies and public-private partners to increase the use of technology in rural counties to connect individuals with mental health professionals, supervision and probation services.
The report said transition fairs should be permanent to help those leaving prison and jails to find resources.
“It is our recommendations inmates will leave prison with at minimum a state-issued ID, job prospects and a place to live,” the report said.
Planning for release should begin no later than the day a person enters the prison system, the report said.
The panel recommended more study of alternatives to monetary bail.
“It is also recommended that real-time tracking technology suitable for this purpose be developed and deployed as an alternative to bail for accused individuals lacking the necessary monetary resources to post bail or bond out of jail,” the report said.
The panel and its subcommittees met more than 37 times and listened to more than 95 individuals, ranging from experts to those impacted by the criminal justice system, according to the report.