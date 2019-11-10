A simmering dispute involving the House Science, Space and Technology Committee and the Environmental Protection Agency has a heavy Oklahoma component.
Oklahoman Ryan Jackson, chief of staff to EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler and a longtime aide to U.S. Jim Inhofe, is at the center of the controversy, which involves an investigation into leaked reports.
Wheeler is also an Inhofe protege, and Inhofe is former chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, which oversees EPA.
Two Oklahomans — Republican Frank Lucas and Democrat Kendra Horn — are on the House committee, although neither has been publicly tied to the current situation.
“The particularly serious or flagrant problem I am reporting concerns two instances of refusal to fully cooperate and provide information to the (inspector general), one during an audit and one during an administrative investigation. They center on a single employee — Chief of Staff Ryan Jackson,” acting Inspector General Charles Sheehan said in an Oct. 29 letter, according to The Hill.
The House committee, chaired by Democrat Eddie Bernice Johnson of Texas, has asked the OIG to investigate how advance copies of witness reports were getting into the hands of the EPA.
According to emails released by the OIG, Ryan acknowledged receiving the reports but refused to tell investigators how he got them.
“Will I say where I got it from? No,” Jackson told investigators, according to the The Hill.
The dispute is part of a broader one over the EPA’s cooperation with the committee. Democrats say the agency has not supplied requested materials while “flooding” the committee with irrelevant material.
Dots and dashes: Inhofe and Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., asked the Trump administration to pressure China to pay “lawfully owed licensing fees to U.S. developers of standards-based wireless technology.” ... Roll Call identified 5th District Congresswoman Kendra Horn as the “most endangered” member of Congress in the country. ... First District Congressman Kevin Hern complained in writing to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about impeachment inquiry procedures. ... The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved a $4.2 million grant for fiber-to-the-premises broadband to 321 households and three community facilities in rural Oklahoma. ... Inhofe accused Democrats of trying to use funding for the Trump administration’s new Space Force as “leverage” to pry money for border security from the defense bill. ... Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin signed onto bipartisan legislation intended to preserve rural ambulance service. ... Hern introduced legislation requiring the use of “dynamic scoring” by the Congressional Budget Office.