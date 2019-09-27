Last week wasn't a good one for U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe.
Besides the turmoil surrounding the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, Inhofe was unhappy that his defense bill ran aground in conference committee, forcing the passage of a temporary spending measure, and that the Senate voted to revoke the emergency declaration used by Trump to spend money appropriated for other purposes on his border wall.
In voting against the continuing resolution, or CR, Inhofe said it is a "band aid" that was "completely unavoidable."
"We need legislation that provides certainty and long-term funding for our military, and we need to make that a reality in the coming weeks,” he said.
Funding for Trump's border wall is one of the issues preventing lawmakers from reaching agreement on the defense bill, and was at the center of another of Inhofe's frustrations — a 54-41 vote to repeal the emergency Trump declared in order to justify redirecting money to border security.
Inhofe blasted Senate Democrats for forcing a vote on the resolution, although 11 Republicans also voted for it
“By demanding yet another vote on the president’s emergency declaration, Democrats are confirming that they are playing politics with the crisis on the southern border," Inhofe said in a written statement. "If Democrats would accept the facts, recognize the crisis and fund real border security measures, the president wouldn’t be forced to continue the national emergency."
Democrats maintain the real problem is Trump's insistence on funding for a barrier they view as a waste of money.
In any event, nothing is likely to come of the resolution. It passed the House 236-174 with 11 Republicans — none from Oklahoma — joining the Democratic majority, but a Trump is expected.
In the meantime, Inhofe also vented his anger at climate activists. His Facebook page featured a series of "Climate Hypocrites" whose actions, he says, prove they don't really believe climate change is a serious threat.
His list includes New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (using ride-share instead of public transit) and former President Barack Obama (buying property on Martha's Vineyard)
Defending Trump: Most of Oklahoma's congressional delegation has been quiet about the impeachment investigation into Trump's dealings with Ukraine since Thursday's release of a whistleblower complaint.
A notable exception was 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin.
Mullin continued his aggressive defense of Trump, saying he found nothing incriminating in either the report on Trump's call to the Ukrainian president or the whistleblower complaint, and calling Nancy Pelosi a hypocrite because she opposed President Bill Clinton's impeachment two decades ago.
Refugees: U.S. Sen. James Lankford did take issue with Trump late in the week, but on the administration's decision to slash the number of refugees it will accept next year.
“I’m disappointed to see that the administration has once again decided to decrease the number of refugees we allow into our country," Lankford said in a written statement.
"While I appreciate the Administration’s focus on curbing illegal immigration and caring for asylum seekers, that doesn’t mean we should continue to reduce the admittance of refugees who are fleeing from persecution in their home countries," he said.
Lankford noted Trump's speech last week at the United Nations, during which the president called for elimination of religious persecution, and said, "Doing so means we should continue to share our values throughout the world, and we can also be an example of being a safe haven for those legitimately fleeing persecution.”
Dots and dashes: Congress begins a two-week recess. ... Lankford praised the Trump administration's new trade agreement with Japan. ... Oklahoma's House delegation split on a cannabis banking bill: Republicans Tom Cole and Kevin Hern and Democrat Kendra Horn voted for it, Republicans Mullin and Frank Lucas against. ... Lankford said he supports lifting the blanket ban that prevents all felony drug offenders from participating in a tax credit program for college students. ... First District Congressman Kevin Hern attacked pro-union legislation aimed at counteracting state right-to-work laws, calling it "the worst bill in Congress."