Inhofe in Africa: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe met with leaders of Uganda, Ghana and Mauritania in Africa last week, and afterward continued his warning against reducing U.S. forces on that continent.
“The takeaway from our meetings over the past few days was clear: Any reduction in U.S. military presence in West Africa would have real and lasting negative consequences for our African partners,” Inhofe said in a statement.
“At each meeting, they reiterated how helpful the U.S. presence has been to building their own capacities to defeat the growing radical Islamic terrorist threat in West Africa,” he said.
The U.S. has about 6,000 military personnel in Africa, and their presence is one of the few points of contention between Inhofe and the Trump administration. While the administration sees Africa as a sideshow, Inhofe believes it is an important theater in the struggle with such adversaries as Russia, China and Islamist extremists.
“Our small military presence across Africa is meaningful, and provides significant return on investment. Our partners are grateful for our leadership. Downgrading our investment now would only increase our risk and make future competition or potential conflict more costly down the road,” said Inhofe.
Dots and dashes: Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin and his teenage son, Jim, appeared alongside President Donald Trump in Bakersfield, California, where Jim Mullin is receiving treatment following a serious wrestling injury. ... Inhofe met with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during a conference in Munich. ... A Florida fundraiser hosted by Wendy’s owner Nelson Peltz and attended by only about 40 people likely raised $10 million for Trump’s re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee, the Palm Beach Post reported.
