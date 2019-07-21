U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe extolled the Trump administration’s environmental policies last week, saying it has reduced harmful emissions and regulation at the same time.
“This administration has proven that we don’t have to impose massive tax increases or regulatory burdens in order to reduce pollution,” Inhofe said during a floor speech.
Inhofe cited data showing major pollutants have declined 74% since 1970 and carbon dioxide emissions are down 14% since 2005.
Critics say those reductions have been achieved largely because of regulations discontinued or targeted by the Trump administration, but Inhofe said the president deserves the credit.
“We have a White House dedicated to clean air, land, and water by cutting excessive, duplicative regulations,” he said.
SecDef: Inhofe managed to get the nominations of Mark Esper as secretary of defense and Gen. Mark Milley as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff through the Senate Armed Services Committee despite the strong objections of Massachusetts’ Elizabeth Warren.
According to reports, Esper’s nomination passed on a voice vote but Warren, an Oklahoma native and Democratic presidential candidate, insisted she be marked down as a “no.”
“He couldn’t answer three basic ethics questions,” said Warren, who had a tart exchange with Esper over his connections to defense contractor Raytheon during his Tuesday confirmation hearing. “He should not become secretary of Defense.”
Inhofe later apologized to Esper for Warren’s questionings, saying it was “unfair.”
Esper’s nomination is expected to come to a vote early next week. He would earn a spot in the cabinet that has been unoccupied since January, a situation that has greatly troubled Inhofe.
“Not only does the Department of Defense need Senate-confirmed leadership, it needs strong, capable, committed leadership,” Inhofe said following Thursday’s committee vote.
The committee also agreed to expedite the confirmation of several other Defense Department nominees, but the status of Air Force Gen. John Hyten, who is up for vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, remained uncertain.
Hyten has been accused of sexual harassment by a former colleague.
Minimum wage: Fifth District Congresswoman Kendra Horn was one of six Democrats to vote against raising the federal minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $15 over the next six years. Horn wanted small businesses exempted from the increase and the phase-in further extended.
Former Tulsan Francis Rooney, now a Florida congressman, was one of three Republicans voting for the measure.
Oklahoma’s four Republican lawmakers voted against the bill.
Dots and Dashes: Congress adjourns later this week for its August recess, which this year lasts until Sept. 9. ... Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole told Politico that Vice President Mike Pence seemed “appalled” by the “send her back” chants at President Donald Trump’s recent North Carolina rally. ... Cole and 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern were among 50 Republican House members to urge President Donald Trump to end “civil nuclear” waivers that allow Iran to continue non-military nuclear operations. The push is led by Wyoming’s Liz Cheney, who has called for military strikes against Iran. ... U.S. Sen. James Lankford is among the bipartisan sponsors of legislation to “require the federal government to make public the details, costs, and assessments related to every federal program.” ... Lankford is also involved in a bipartisan group urging the Trump administration to more “rapidly, accurately, and fairly determine and process credible fear claims” of asylum-seekers at the southern border, and to “safely return” those who “clearly do not have a valid legal claim” to their countries of origin. ... Inhofe and Lankford complained to the Interior Department about the “decision-making process” for listing the lesser prairie chicken under the Endangered Species Act. ... Interim University of Oklahoma President Joe Harroz visited members of the state’s congressional delegation in Washington.
