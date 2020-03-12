Hours after a National Guard member from Owasso was killed in Iraq by Iranian-back militia, U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe quizzed the commander of American forces in the region about the effectiveness of measures taken against Iran, including a drone strike against one of its top leaders.
Speaking to Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie, Jr., commander of United States Central Command, Inhofe — who did not yet know the identities of the two dead service members — noted some 14,000 additional troops have been deployed "in response to Iranian provocations" and asked what their impact has been.
"You have indicated in your statement that more attacks from Iran are likely," Inhofe said. "If so, in what sense are these new deployments to the Middle East deterring – what level of deterrence do they provide, and is there another form of deterrence that might work?"
"I believe we have reestablished a rough form of deterrence, what I would call contested deterrence .... By that, I’m referring to things like obviously attributable ballistic missile attacks from Iran launched against U.S. forces. ... What has not been changed is their continuing desire to operate through their proxies indirectly against us, and that is a far more difficult area to deter."
COVID-19: Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole chided members of the administration for not heeding bipartisan calls for increased attention to infectious diseases.
"I would just submit for the record that administrations would be a lot better off had they listened to us several years ago in this area, and we would all collectively be better off," Cole said during a meeting of the House subcommittee that oversees the National Institutes of Health and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. "I hope we all learn a lesson from that.
"When somebody in Congress tells you on a bipartisan basis, we are going to spend money in these areas, you can either help us figure it out, by letting your people work with us - where does the money make the most difference? - or not," Cole said. "But we'll do it anyway."
Confucius says: U.S. Sen. James Lankford launched an attack on a program the Chinese government sponsors at universities around the world, including the University of Oklahoma.
Initiated in 2004, Confucius Institutes offer language and cultural education and exchange opportunities subsidized by the Chinese Communist Party. Observers say the purpose of the institutes is mostly to "soften" China's image.
But some think they sometimes exert too much influence on university curricula and may act as a front for spying and other covert activities.
Recently, Congress began pressuring U.S. colleges and universities to end their CI agreements.
“The Confucius Institutes are directly funded and overseen by the Communist Party of China, whose suppression of human rights and malign activities around the world warrant a strong response from the US,” Lankford said in a press release.
Lankford and several other Republican senators want universities to at the least be more transparent about their financial and curricular agreements with Confucius Institutes.
"The US wants a constructive relationship with China, but the lack of transparency around Confucius Institutes inhibits our ability to do that,” he said.
Where's Waldo: After taking some flak for missed votes, 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin explained in an e-mail to constituents that he's been spending much of the past few weeks with his teenage son Jim, who is undergoing treatment for a spinal injury in California.
"Every time I miss a vote, I submit how I would have voted for the record and include it in my weekly newsletter," Mullin said. "You can see those votes each week the House is in session by subscribing to my newsletter (mullin.house.gov.)
"While I can’t take in-person meetings, I do phone calls instead with people who have requested meetings. My staff also regularly updates me on meetings they take on my behalf and any immediate issues that need my attention."
Dots and dashes: Lankford was among the bipartisan sponsors of a bill to create a disaster mitigation loan program for local government. ... First District Congressman Kevin Hern joined his fellow Republican members in a boycott of the House Natural Resources Committee after Democrats refused to postpone a hearing on copper mining in Arizona. Key witnesses were unable to attend the hearing because of coronavirus-related travel restrictions.
— Randy Krehbiel, Tulsa World