Kendra Horn (copy)

Fifth District Congresswoman Kendra Horn is among 10 first-term Democrats asking House committee chairmen and women to observe so-called “Paygo” budget rules. Paygo — short of pay-as-you-go — requires new spending to be offset by cuts elsewhere. Sue Ogrocki/AP file

Dots and dashes: Congress resumes Monday following the annual August recess. ... Fifth District Congresswoman Kendra Horn was among 10 first-term Democrats asking House committee chairmen and women to observe so-called “Paygo” budget rules. Paygo — short for pay-as-you-go — requires new spending to be offset by cuts elsewhere. ... Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole was the latest member of the Oklahoma delegation to inspect the U.S.-Mexico border in south Texas. ... “I’ve been saying this for months: they don’t care about cow farts. It’s always been about the government controlling your food supply,” Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin posted on Facebook after U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, a Democratic presidential candidate, said the federal government should encourage Americans to eat less red meat. Harris also said she loves cheeseburgers.

Featured video

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Randy has been with the Tulsa World since 1979. He is a native of Hinton, Okla., and graduate of Oklahoma State University. Krehbiel primarily covers government and politics. Phone: 918-581-8365

Recommended for you