Dots and dashes: Congress resumes Monday following the annual August recess. ... Fifth District Congresswoman Kendra Horn was among 10 first-term Democrats asking House committee chairmen and women to observe so-called “Paygo” budget rules. Paygo — short for pay-as-you-go — requires new spending to be offset by cuts elsewhere. ... Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole was the latest member of the Oklahoma delegation to inspect the U.S.-Mexico border in south Texas. ... “I’ve been saying this for months: they don’t care about cow farts. It’s always been about the government controlling your food supply,” Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin posted on Facebook after U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, a Democratic presidential candidate, said the federal government should encourage Americans to eat less red meat. Harris also said she loves cheeseburgers.
