U.S. Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford took some bows last week for heading off the U.S. Department of Education’s decision to change the way it passes out Rural Low-Income Schools funds.
The planned change was halted just one day after Inhofe, Lankford and a bipartisan raft of senators protested the change to Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.
“While an arbitrary rule change might not seem like a big deal to bureaucrats here in Washington — hardworking Oklahomans feel the impact,” Inhofe said in a press release. “For 17 years, the Department of Education through the Rural Education Achievement Program has sought to level the playing field for rural school systems across the country. This recent rule change will strip funds from half of our eligible schools to the tune of $1 million this year. Oklahoma’s rural schools are too important to our state’s education and this cut will have a devastating impact on our students, teachers and educational staff — this decision must be reversed.”
Tribal sovereignty: Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin, a member of the Cherokee Nation, spoke on tribal sovereignty and the Indian Employment Tax Credit at a House Ways and Means subcommittee hearing.
“Tribal sovereignty is the foundation for economic success and prosperity of Native Americans,” Mullin told the subcommittee. “However, at times, the federal government has failed to treat tribal governments like actual governments. When crafting legislation and regulations, tribal governments are often overlooked or simply left out by mistake. This lack of parity has resulted in missed opportunities for growth throughout the country.”
Mullin went on to summarize the impact of the Indian Employment Tax Credit, which is available to employers hiring American Indians, and to lobby for a proposed change in the law regarding tax credits for those who adopt Indian children with special needs.
Refinery exemption: Inhofe and Lankford joined other oil and gas state senators in encouraging the Trump administration to appeal a 10th Circuit court ruling concerning renewal fuels and small refineries.
The court ruled in January that three refineries, including one in Wynnewood, were improperly granted exemptions from federal requirements concerning the blending of ethanol and gasoline.
Corn growers, in particular, oppose the exemptions, while refiners say they’re necessary to keep older refineries operating.
In theory, the ruling directly applies to only those three refineries but could affect many more, including Tulsa’s HollyFrontier facility.
NIH funding: Fourth District Rep. Tom Cole, the top-ranking Republican on the House committee overseeing the National Institutes of Health, agreed with Democratic colleagues that the 7.9% cut to the NIH sought by the Trump administration isn’t going to happen.
Cole, in fact, supports increased funding to the agency “if we can find any way to do it, and I think we will.”
According to Inside Higher Ed, Cole said the “current situation” with the new coronavirus “is frankly a reminder we need to do this. We can’t show up on game day and do it. You have to have investments made over many years.”
Afghan shuffle: Lankford said he supports President Donald Trump’s efforts to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan but suspects that they will continue to have some presence there for quite a while.
“To answer the question: Why did we go to Afghanistan in the first place and has that been accomplished?” Lankford said during a floor speech. “The answer is: We went to remove the Taliban from the leadership there so they would not allow Al Qaeda to thrive. Al Qaeda is decimated; Osama Bin Laden is dead; and the Taliban have been removed from power.
“Now, is everything perfect in Afghanistan? Far from it. The goal was not peace and daisies when we left. The goal was to be able to accomplish what we chose to accomplish, to be able to establish a functioning government so that they would not have to go back to the Taliban, and then to be able to leave.”
But Lankford conceded that the U.S. is not likely to leave altogether. “I think it’s entirely likely that we would have a long-term agreement with Afghanistan to remain some troops in the region much like we do in Honduras,” he said.
Dots and dashes: Inhofe, as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, began Defense Department budget hearings by saying the U.S. should be spending $35-$50 billion more next year than is allocated. … Lankford’s bill to crack down on federal employee retirement fraud, authored with Democrats Gary Peters of Michigan and Krysten Sinema of Arizona, passed the Senate on a voice vote and was sent to the president. … Lankford was among those interviewed for the HBO Documentary “Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America’s Elections.”
