U.S. Senators James Lankford and Jim Inhofe were among those voting for reauthorization of three expired provisions of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, a controversial measure that expands federal electronic surveillance through the use of warrants issued by secret court proceedings.
FISA concerns people across the political spectrum because of its secretive and invasive nature.
“Each time we reassess FISA and the FISA court (FISC), I evaluate our technology advances and consider how to best equip our intelligence community while protecting against abuses of the process used to obtain a FISA warrant,” Lankford said in a press release. I am grateful for our intelligence community’s work to keep us safe from attacks, but we must maintain the privacy rights of every American.”
Still angry: Inhofe continued to hammer the Federal Communications Commission for its approval of radio spectrum license adjacent to the one used by global positioning systems.
“Right now everyone is opposed (to the license) except lobbyists,” Inhofe fumed during a midweek Zoom conference with the Tulsa Regional Chamber.
Meanwhile, in Washington, Inhofe circulated a letter to the FCC that by late in the week had the signatures of 31 other senators.
“We urge the Federal Communications Commission to immediately stay and reconsider their order on this matter, more fully consider the technical concerns raised by numerous federal agencies and private sector stakeholders, and outline a path forward that adequately addresses these concerns,” the letter says.
