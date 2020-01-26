Lankford speaks out against abortion: U.S. Sen. James Lankford featured prominently in March for Life activities last week, including an appearance on stage with President Donald Trump on Friday and a floor speech in the Senate.
Effectively overturning Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that recognized abortion rights nationwide, has been a Lankford priority throughout his career.
Until then, abortion was mostly left to the states and was mostly illegal, including in Oklahoma.
On Wednesday, he posted a Facebook message lamenting that shift:
“47 years ago today, our nation was forever changed by a Supreme Court decision that elevated privacy over the sanctity of human life. While we continue to fight to protect all human life from conception to natural death, we should never forget the consequence of that day.”
Dots and dashes: Lankford is co-sponsor of a resolution observing Monday’s 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. ... U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, told Politico he has some questions for secretary of Navy nominee Kenneth Braithwaite, who is reported to have had undisclosed connections to the controversial consulting firm Cambridge Analytica. Inhofe has been unhappy with the Navy because of problems with new ships and systems, most notably the $13 billion USS Gerald Ford.
