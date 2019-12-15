U.S. Sen. James Lankford soon will be taking over the thankless job of Senate Ethics Committee chairman, Politico reported.
Lankford will be replacing Georgia’s Johnny Isakson, who resigned from Congress because of deteriorating health.
The six-member Ethics Committee has the unpopular task of investigating complaints against the Senate’s own members. It generally keeps a low profile and last took action almost two years ago, when it admonished New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez for activities that had resulted in federal corruption charges.
Those charges were dropped after a trial ended in a hung jury.
Horn’s dilemma: Fifth District Congresswoman Kendra Horn hasn’t said much about impeachment, although she did face some intense questioning at an Edmond town hall meeting last weekend.
The spate of bills that came out late last week, though, underscores the dilemma she and other moderate Democrats are in.
These Democrats say impeachment is not a priority to them or their constituents, but that issues such as trade, health care costs, and budget agreements are. Might some of them have leveraged their votes on impeachment, which by all accounts is going nowhere in the Senate, for action on prescription drugs, the U.S-Mexico-Canada trade agreement and a slew of budget bills?
Hard to say. But Horn is an advocate of the USMCA trade deal that passed the House last week, and was able to get some language she wanted into the prescription drug measure.
Inside dope: Horn was the only member of the Oklahoma House delegation to vote for the prescription drug bill, which Senate Republicans have indicated they won’t bring to a vote.
The House bill essentially allows the federal government to set the maximum price on non-generic prescription drugs.
Republicans, who back a more moderate Senate measure, say the House bill is too “socialist” and will cause pharmaceutical companies to cut back on research and development. They couched explanations of their opposition in terms of “cures.”
“Prescription drug prices are out of control, but a government takeover is not the answer to lowering the prices,” said Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin. “This legislation would result in fewer cures, less innovation, and even create a 95% tax on cures.”
Mullin was referring to a proposed 95% penalty tax on noncompliant manufacturers.
In a tweet, Third District Congressman Frank Lucas said the House bill will “harm patients & set back medical breakthroughs.”
Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, in a press release headed “Cole Supports Discovery of More Cures,” said the House bill will “damage innovation and inhibit the discovery of new cures.”
Horn, meanwhile, touted her successful amendment that would cap out-of-pocket Medicare Part D expenses at $2,000 a year and said, “Today’s (yes) vote was for every parent I’ve met who struggles to afford insulin for their child and every person I’ve spoken with who is forced to choose between putting food on the table and buying life-saving medication.”
Dots and dashes: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe has been campaigning in Colorado on behalf of embattled GOP incumbent Cory Gardner. ... Lucas, ranking member of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, and Chairwoman Eddie Bernice Johnson of Texas told the head of the National Science Foundation they want an explanation of harassment reports from the agency.
