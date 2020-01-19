Oklahoma’s congressional delegation had lots to say about Friday’s final passage of the U.S.-Canada-Mexico trade agreement known as USMCA, but not much about developments in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
That’s not surprising.
The USMCA is considered an important upgrade to the North American Free Trade Agreement and a boost for Oklahoma’s farmers, ranchers and manufacturers. Every member of the state’s congressional delegation supported it.
The Trump situation is not so much fun.
Even Rep. Kendra Horn, who voted with fellow Democrats to send the impeachment articles to the Senate, was quiet after the nonpartisan General Accountability Office issued a report saying the administration broke the law when it withheld aid from Ukraine, while at the same time an associate of Trump attorney Rudy Giulliani released a trove of documents and electronic communications unhelpful to the president’s defense.
U.S. Sen. James Lankford posted a 10-minute video Thursday on the trial process, and promised daily updates. He encouraged constituents to rely on multiple news sources during the trial and to not “just read headlines.”
Lankford did not address the new information and did not respond to a request for comment on them.
The offices of Congressmen Kevin Hern, Markwayne Mullin and Frank Lucas did not respond to a similar request. Mullin and U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe did complain about the impeachment in general.
Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, a member of House Republican leadership, told Politico he doesn’t think the GAO report will make any difference in impeachment.
“I look at it this way,” Cole said. “The aid got there within the fiscal year. … There are no investigations in the Ukraine. So if the process wasn’t handled as well as it should have been, then fair enough and we should look at that and make sure it is handled appropriately. Do I think this has any impact on impeachment? No, I don’t.“
Just about everyone had something to say about the USMCA.
“This updated agreement establishes a framework that reflects the realities of the 21st century,” said Inhofe, who missed the vote because a family medical situation. “We know that American farmers and ranchers have the best products and this deal ensures our producers have free and fair access to North American markets. The USMCA creates a level playing field for all.”
“Oklahoma agriculture, manufacturing, and supply chains will all benefit from the revised trade agreement with Mexico and Canada,” Lankford said in a press release.
“This agreement will help Oklahoma consumers, workers, and businesses. ... The final product benefits Oklahoma agriculture, Oklahoma manufacturing, and the intellectual property of Oklahomans and all Americans. We should continue to improve our trade relationships and agreements around the world and ensure U.S. interests remain at the forefront of our negotiations.”
Science stuff: Lucas, ranking Republican on the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, said during a hearing last week that he believes the nation is ready to take on climate change.
“We know the climate is changing and that global industrial activity has played a role in this phenomenon,” Lucas said, according to Eos.
“Prioritizing investments in basic science and energy research will revolutionize the global energy market and dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” Lucas said. “We have the tools and expertise to take on the next generation of technology challenges — including a changing climate. We have a common goal, and I’m more encouraged than ever that we are on the right track.”
Hot and cold: Mullin led the charge against legislation to impose stricter controls on the chemicals that make air conditioners cold.
Reducing hydrofluorocarbons, Mullin said during a committee hearing, will drive up consumer costs. He also said the alternative has its own safety problems.
Mullin said consumers should be allowed to decide whether they want to make the change.
The problem, say environmental scientists, is that the chemicals trap heat, adding to the warming of the atmosphere.
“The consumer is the one that’s getting hit with this,” Mullin said.
Still dangerous: The Washington Examiner reported Inhofe is alarmed over indications the Defense Department wants to cut back on counter terrorism efforts in Africa.
“More than a dozen terrorist groups with ties to al-Qaeda and ISIS, like Al-Shabaab, are operating across the continent,” Inhofe told the publication. “Many of these groups have ambition to attack Americans and our partners, as we saw last week when Al-Shabab militants in Kenya killed a U.S. service member and two (Defense) contractors.”
Dots and dashes: Horn was rated one of Congress’ most accessible first-year members based on the number of public events she’s held in her district. ... The nonpartisan watchdog Center for Responsive Politics found that in the decade since the U.S. Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision, just 10 individuals and their spouses accounted for 7% of all money spent on federal campaigns.
