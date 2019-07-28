Oklahoma’s House delegation split 3-2 on Thursday’s budget agreement vote. Democrat Kendra Horn and Republicans Frank Lucas and Tom Cole went for the deal, Republicans Kevin Hern and Markwayne Mullin did not.
“What we just handed the president is a two-year budget that is full of debt,” Mullin said. “In the first four years of this ... presidency, we’re going to be spending more money than (President Barack) Obama did in his last six years. That’s not acceptable. We can do better.”
Hern, who represents the 1st District, did not comment on his decision to vote against the measure.
Lucas, Cole and Horn all said the budget deal was better than continuing a series of spending authorization lapses and temporary extensions.
“While no one will claim this legislation is perfect, we should all be proud of the compromise achieved as a result of good faith negotiation between the president and congressional leaders across party lines,” Cole said. “And I am encouraged that several bipartisan wins were achieved for the American people.”
“This piece of legislation would protect Americans from the devastating effects that would come from defaulting on our national debt or crippling sequestration cuts,” Lucas said.
“While I’m still concerned about increasing our national debt, I’m more concerned with the crippling economic effects that would be felt by all Americans should the U.S. default on the national debt and witness automatic sequestration cuts,” he said.
“We needed to pass this budget agreement to avoid drastic federal funding cuts to Tinker Air Force Base and the FAA’s Mike Monroney Center, as well as to health care, education and other important programs Oklahomans rely on,” Horn said. “This bill is far from perfect, but it protects these vital programs while supporting our military funding. This legislation represents something people aren’t used to seeing in Congress: a good-faith, bipartisan compromise.”
Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe published an op-ed on Fox News’ website calling on his colleagues to pass the measure next week for the sake of national defense.
Closed polls: U.S. Sen. James Lankford told Roll Call it is already too late for major security upgrades for the 2020 elections.
“The discussion now is not about 2020,” he said. That’s already resolved. They’re not going to add new stuff unless it’s already currently in the pipeline. It’s really 2022 at this point.”
Lankford and Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar, a Democratic candidate for governor, have been pushing for election reforms without a great deal of success.
“Amy and I have got to move from, ‘We’re debating and debating it. We’ve got just a couple of issues of disagreement on.’ We’ve got to actually get that resolved. She’s a little busy right now as well, though,” Lankford said.
Immigration: Inhofe and Hern introduced the Asylum Abuse Reduction Act, which would ban people from coming to the U.S. to seek asylum. Instead, they would have to apply for asylum at U.S. embassies in Canada or Mexico, a requirement Hern and Inhofe say will cut down on invalid asylum claims and that human rights activists say is unrealistic and will keep people in actual danger from finding safety.
Fair weather: Lankford and Inhofe have been rebuffed in their effort to block federal funding of a program that provides climate change information to television weather forecasters, the Los Angeles Times reported.
According to the Times, the National Science Foundation’s Office of Inspector General notified Lankford, Inhofe and two other Republican senators that Climate Central’s materials on climate change are not primarily political in nature.
The OIG also said no policies were violated in approving a $4 million NSF grant to Climate Central.
Dots and dashes: The House is in recess until Sept. 9, but the Senate returns this week to consider the budget bill. ... Inhofe said the Senate Armed Services Committee, which he chairs, will have an open confirmation hearing for Air Force Gen. John Hyten to become vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Hyten has been accused of sexual harassment by an Army colonel who worked with him. ... Mullin told Fox Business News he didn’t think former special counsel Robert Mueller “didn’t read his own report.” ... Former Tulsan Francis Rooney, now a congressman from Florida, was added to the House Science, Space and Technology Committee. Rooney, who doesn’t always follow the Republican party line, also introduced a carbon tax proposal. ... Cole is one of four House sponsors of the Social Determinants Accelerator Act, a bipartisan bill intended to help states and local communities better address issues effecting health, including food, housing, transportation and workforce. ... Cole is also a sponsor of legislation to create a memorial to journalists killed in the line of duty. ... Inhofe is requesting comment on his efforts to create a National Center for the Advancement of Aviation. Those wishing to comment may do so at bit.ly/InhofeNCAA.
