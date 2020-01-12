Dots and dashes: Oklahoma’s delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives voted 4-1 against a bill aimed at curbing so-called “forever chemicals.” Pushed by the Democratic majority, the bill passed 247-159 with 24 Republicans joining in. Oklahoma’s only “yes” vote came from Democrat Kendra Horn. ... U.S. Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford signed onto a Republican resolution urging House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to send impeachment articles against President Donald Trump to the Senate. ... The two senators also cosponsored a resolution praising those involved in the killing of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani. ... Inhofe said Trump said after Iran’s retaliatory missile strike he thought it would open the way for new negotiations between the countries. ... Lankford again urged passage of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement. ... Oklahoma native Chase Johnson has been nominated to serve as inspector general of the Federal Communications Commission. ... Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin was among a dozen former colleagues to ask a federal judge to go easy in sentencing ex-Rep. Chris Collins of New York. Collins pleaded guilty to insider trading in a case that involved an Australian company in which Mullin also invested. ... Five of Oklahoma’s seven members of Congress signed onto an amicus brief asking the Supreme Court to reconsider Roe v. Wade and other landmark abortion rights decisions. Not signing were Horn and Republican Frank Lucas. ... Horn was one of eight House Democrats to vote against her party’s resolution to limit Trump’s ability to wage war in Iraq. ... Lucas, ranking Republican on the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, was able to get an amendment he badly wanted into a space weather bill marked up and moved out last week. The amendment establishes a pilot program for commercial weather data gathered from space. ... Lankford was among a handful of senators asking the FCC to provide broadband for rural areas lacking reliable 4G wireless service before plunging ahead with full implementation of 5G.
