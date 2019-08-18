U.S. Sen. James Lankford last week praised a Trump administration move involving religious freedom and individual civil rights.
“I thank the Administration for clarifying this very important rule to ensure faith-based entities, with sincerely held religious beliefs, have the ability to hire people that share their faith mission and carry out their work consistent with that faith mission even if they are awarded a federal contract,” Lankford said in a release.
At issue is a Labor Department ruling that federal contractors may discriminate in employment on religious grounds. Opponents of the decision say it undercuts the civil rights of LGBTQ workers, single mothers and anyone else deemed not in line with an employer’s religious views.
In the past, Lankford has cited First Amendment religious freedom as taking precedence in such cases.
“This is an important clarification that is needed for Americans and faith-based organizations who exercise their constitutional right to live their faith when contracting with the federal government,” Lankford said.
Chinese checkered: Trump administration action against Chinese telecommunications companies such as Huawei and ZTE is appropriate, U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe said.
“These companies, like Huawei and ZTE, pose a very real security threat to our telecommunications networks because of their close relationship with the Chinese Communist Party regime,” Inhofe said in a statement.
The administration said it will no longer use contractors that do business with the companies, which are suspected of secreting spy hardware and software in their components, which are widely used in the telecommunications industry.
“Contractors who use prohibited equipment from these companies risk the privacy and security of American citizens and should not be doing business with the federal government,” Inhofe said.
Dots and dashes: Lankford and Inhofe praised the nomination of Oklahoma City attorney Jodi Dishman to the federal bench for the Western District of Oklahoma. ... Fifth District Congresswoman Kendra Horn filed four bills related to student loans. ... Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole joined those calling for a vote on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, a trade pact that would replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.
