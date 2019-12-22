Largely overlooked in the turmoil surrounding the impeachment of President Donald Trump was the Senate’s passage Thursday of two major spending bills. One dealt primarily with defense, the other with the rest of government.
Oklahoma Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford voted for the defense bill and against the other measure.
“Last weekend, billions of dollars of new spending was added to an already large bill,” Lankford said in explaining his “no” vote. “This is the same issue we face every year. We wait until the last minute with the threat of a government shutdown, and suddenly, new items get crammed into a massive funding bill.
“Even though there are a number of good funding measures in this bill, I cannot support the added debt and the extension of several expired or expiring tax provisions. We can’t continue down this path,” he said.
The defense spending bill included $35 million for Tulsa’s levee system and other Army Corps of Engineers projects related to last year’s floods.
Also in the measure was $72.6 million for operation and maintenance of the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System and $18.9 million for a fuel storage complex at Tulsa’s Air National Guard base.
It also included $750 million for fossil fuel research and development.
Minding Ps and Qs: U.S. Sen. James Lankford was formally named chairman of the Senate Ethics Committee late last week. The appointment by Republican leadership had been expected for more than week.
The job is considered a fairly thankless one because it involves investigating complaints against fellow senators.
One apparent plus for Lankford is that his co-chairman will be Delaware Democrat Chris Coons, with whom Lankford seems to have a good working relationship. Earlier in the week, the two of them renewed their call to abolish international blasphemy, heresy and apostasy laws, which are typically used to persecute religious minorities.
To the Senate: Tweeting on Friday, U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe took up the latest Republican theme concerning President Donald Trump’s impeachment by the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives.
“Speaker Pelosi’s reluctance to send the Senate the articles of impeachment for a trial underscores the partisanship of House Democrats. Not only was there bipartisan opposition to impeaching the President in the House, but they rushed their process and are now afraid of their shoddy work being examined in a Senate trial,” Inhofe’s message read in part.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she won’t send the two articles of impeachment to the Senate until Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell makes known his plans for a trial.
Dots and dashes: Inhofe and Lankford proposed creation of a new assistant secretary position in the Veterans Administration, to be called chief of chaplains. ... Lankford signed onto a bipartisan bill that would boost Medicare reimbursement rates for some rural hospitals. ... The House Oversight Committee advanced versions of two Lankford bills dealing with government transparency.
