Farm team: Third District Congressman Frank Lucas said the recent U.S.-Japan trade agreement should help Oklahoma farmers and ranchers, but also sounded a note of caution.
“We must not forget the importance of gaining further market access in other global markets,” Lucas said in his weekly newsletter.
An agriculture trade agreement with China was also announced last week.
According to Forbes, the new Japan deal will cut tariffs on $9 billion worth of American agriculture products, including beef, pork and wheat, and give U.S. producers the same access to Japanese markets as Trans-Pacific Partnership countries such as New Zealand, Australia and Canada.
Forbes said the U.S. lost that access when the Trump administration pulled out of the TPP, saying it preferred to negotiate individual trade treaties.
Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole carried a message similar to Lucas.
“I applaud President Trump for his persistence throughout the trade negotiations to achieve that end,” Cole said in his weekly column. “While I understand President Trump’s reasoning for pulling the United States out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement, it is imperative for America to find comprehensive alternatives to key markets sooner rather than later.”
Guidance from above: U.S. Sen. James Lankford praised two Trump executive orders curbing agencies’ ability to change policy through guidance statements.
“While we still need to codify these steps in law to ensure any future administration cannot reverse them, these Executive Orders represent a great first step to help clarify what agency guidance is and what it isn’t,” Lankford said.
Republicans complained the Obama administration sometimes bypassed Congress by issuing overreaching guidance statements that effectively reversed or redirected statutes.
Dots and dashes: Lucas, a longtime member of the House Financial Services Committee, was also pleased the Federal Reserve Board finalized rules more favorable to smaller community banks.
