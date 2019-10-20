‘Peachy keen’: Oklahoma’s congressional delegation dealt in different ways last week with the growing furor over President Donald Trump’s actions in Ukraine and his possible impeachment.
Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin, perhaps the delegation’s most unflinching Trump supporter, co-sponsored a resolution to censure California Republican Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and a leading Trump critic.
Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, as ranking member of the House Rules Committee, introduced a resolution along with Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana “non-participatory” access for all House members to committee proceedings related to the impeachment inquiry, including transcribed interviews and depositions.
Last week the 1st District’s Kevin Hern said the impeachment investigation is a ploy to distract the public’s attention from Trump’s accomplishments and to save House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s career. He has not publicly commented on this week’s testimony by former State Department officials or Trump Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney’s confirmation that Trump withheld military aide from Ukraine to get it to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Third District Congressman Frank Lucas and the 1st District’s Kendra Horn, Oklahoma’s only Democrat, have mostly kept a low profile on the issue.
To date, those meetings and materials have been off limits to all but committee members.
Meanwhile, former Tulsan Francis Rooney, now a Republican congressman from Florida, said Saturday that he won’t seek reelection. Rooney surprisingly announced his decision during a Fox News interview. A spokesman for Rooney confirmed to that the lawmaker won’t run for a third-term.“I don’t think I really do and I don’t think I really want one,” Rooney said in the interview when asked if he needed a third term.
Scientific breakthrough: Third District Congressman Frank Lucas received credit for brokering a bipartisan scientific integrity bill in the House Science, Space and Technology Committee.
Lucas is ranking member of the committee.
The bill is intended to protect government scientists from political interference but had failed to get the support of a single Republican member until Lucas worked out a compromise that brought him and five other GOP members of the committee on board.
The change removed a section of the bill that would have allowed scientists to go directly to reporters without using official channels.
“The initial bill took a sledgehammer to a problem that requires a scalpel,” Lucas said. “The bill was also prescriptive in that it got into the weeds on how agency scientists manage their media requests.”
Lucas said individual agencies should be allowed to set their own media policies.
“I believe that the end result is great respect for our nation’s scientists, whose work will be all the more readily available without any sort of infringement,” said the bill’s Democratic author, Rep. Paul Tonko of New York.
Roadside CAFE: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe praised auto makers for “voluntarily and effectively” reducing their products “impact on the environment” while he also commended the Trump administration for rolling back what Inhofe called “harmful fuel economy standards.”
Specifically, Inhofe was talking about corporate average fuel economy, or CAFE, standards put in place during the final days of the Obama administration.
Inhofe said trucks and SUVs would have a hard time meeting the standards, which would reduce consumer choices and raise vehicle prices.
“The Obama-era CAFE standards are one of many instances in which bureaucrats have forced their radical environmental agenda on the American people,” Inhofe said in a written statement submitted to a Senate subcommittee.
Dots and dashes: Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin was the only member of Oklahoma’s House delegation to vote against the resolution condemning the Trump administration’s actions in Syria. The other four members all voted for it. ... Inhofe and 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern introduced legislation to promote career and technical education. ... Inhofe and Sen. James Lankford voted to uphold Trump’s veto of a bill that would have barred him from transferring military funds authorized for other purposes to building physical barriers on the U.S.-Mexico border. ... Inhofe and Lankford also voted against preserving the Obama administration’s Clean Power Plan.
