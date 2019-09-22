U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe said Friday that President Donald Trump is “looking out for all Americans” by trying to revoke California’s stricter auto emission standards.
“For too long, midnight regulations from the Obama Administration allowed California to set auto standards for the entire country, forcing the automobile industry into producing — and subsidizing — cars consumers do not want,” Inhofe said. “These standards ignored the needs of Oklahomans and Americans who need reliable and affordable vehicles for their farms, ranches or small businesses.”
California was authorized to set emission standards more stringent than the rest of the nation in 1970. It has received dozens of Clean Air Act waivers for those regulations since. The most recent waivers were granted by the Obama administration in 2013. Those waivers allowed California regulate greenhouse gases as a pollutant and to require automakers to offer a certain number of electric and hybrid vehicles for sale.
The Trump administration says the emissions standards amount to fuel efficiency standards, which it is trying reduce.
Opinion is split on whether the administration can actually revoke the waiver, which Trump’s lawyers argue is unnecessary and causes more injury auto accidents.
As is his wont, Inhofe is more concerned about non-emission vehicles.
“Now that we’ve ended the de facto subsidies, (the) next step is ending the federal electric vehicle subsidies when they expire,” he said.
Inhofe irate: Inhofe vented his anger at Senate Democrats blocking a huge appropriations bill that includes Defense and the Army Corps of Engineers.
Democrats are filibustering the bill because, they say, of the Trump administration’s decision to use defense funds approved for other uses for his so-called border wall.
“Less than two short months ago, the Senate overwhelmingly passed a bipartisan budget deal that set topline funding levels for the federal government,” said Inhofe, Senate Armed Services Committee chairman, in a written statement. “Yet, today, Senate Democrats won’t vote for funding that backs up these levels. Rather than fund our national defense and support our troops, they want to play politics, but we simply can’t afford to delay critical national security investments.”
Friends and foes: Earlier in the week, as the U.S. struggled to find allies in its dispute with Iran, Inhofe warned the Trump administration against unilateral confrontation.
“The best way to counter Iran is by working by, with and through regional partners — including making sure they have what they need to defend themselves and our shared interests,” Inhofe said, according to Politico.
Don’t stop: With current spending due to expire on Sept. 30, U.S. Sens. James Lankford and Democrat Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire issued a report on the costs and risks of government shutdowns.
It says the last three partial shutdowns cost taxpayers $3.7 billion while endangering public safety and national security.
“Shutting down the government is an ineffective and costly way to fail to govern,” Lankford said in a press release. “This report summarizes a simple point: shutdowns ultimately hurt the American people and federal families.”
Lankford and Hassan are trying to get a vote on legislation that would require Congress to remain in session until it passes a budget — something it rarely does on time.
Final frontier: Invoking the name of Weatherford-born astronaut Tom Stafford, 3rd District Congressman Frank Lucas, a member of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, called for a return to manned space exploration.
“We ... have new challenges to our leadership in space,” Lucas said during a committee meeting. “Last year China conducted the most launches in the world. They have already launched crewed missions and a temporary space station. They landed a rover on the far side of the moon — a first for humanity — and plan to land a crew on the moon in the coming years. They are also seeking international partnerships.
“We have a responsibility to ensure that America remains the world leader in space exploration, and that humanity’s push into deep space is led by freedom and liberty rather than communism,” Lucas said.
Dots and dashes: Inhofe marked the start of the United Nation’s 74th general session by lambasting it for what he says have been failures, including an attempt to stop arms sales to terrorists and nations with records of human rights abuses, its treatment of Israel and its involvement in climate science.
Fifth District Congresswoman Kendra Horn was among sponsors of legislation to make the Perkins student loan program more accessible for career tech students, something long sought by state business interests and the career tech system. ... The Oklahoma Bankers Association was in Washington to meet with the state’s delegation. ... The House unanimously reauthorized funding for colleges and universities serving large minority populations, which includes many of those in northeastern Oklahoma.