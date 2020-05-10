Legislation of some importance to northeastern Oklahoma quietly passed through the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Committee last week.
S. 3591, known as the America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2020, authorizes the Tulsa-West Tulsa Levee Project as well as improvements to the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System.
It also includes provisions sought by the city of Bartlesville regarding the purchase of water from Army Corps of Engineers reservoirs.
The projects must still go through the appropriations process, but U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, EPWs senior member, said the committee’s unanimous approval of the authorization ensures “America has a 21st century waterway infrastructure for our 21st century economy.”
R.I.P., Tom Coburn: U.S. Sen. James Lankford offered a memorial to his predecessor, the late Tom Coburn, on the Senate floor.
Coburn died March 28.
“His tenacity on every issue was legendary,” said Lankford. “Politico once summarized it well saying, ‘A typical bill moving through the Senate has a number of institutional hurdles to clear. Subcommittee, Committee, leadership, and Coburn. It’s that last one you won’t find in the textbook.’ ”
Clear communication: Inhofe unloaded on the Federal Communications Commission for its controversial decision to license a commercial 5G wireless network opposed by the Defense Department and other areas of government as well as many industry organizations.
“[The FCC] waited until the whole world was distracted by COVID-19,” Inhofe told Roll Call, “and when everyone was looking the other way, unannounced to the public, in total secrecy on a weekend, passed the most controversial licensing bill in the history of the FCC.”
According to reports, the license was approved on a Sunday last month.
The objection is that the radio spectrum Ligado Networks wants adjoins one used for geographic positioning systems — GPS — by everyone from the military to automobiles.
Most observers say the danger of interference in those systems, and especially the highly sensitive military systems used to direct everything from bombing raids to infantry movements, is quite high.
“Once Ligado turns its service on, it will be like hosting a frat party next to a monastery, as one GPS expert put it,” Inhofe said during a Senate hearing last week.
Dots and dashes: Inhofe and Lankford asked for federal assistance for poultry producers and processors. ... E&E News reported 1st District Rep. Kevin Hern invested between $115,000 and $300,000 in three Tulsa-based energy companies: Magellan Midstream, Williams and WPX. ... Hern has asked Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin to reopen all Internal Revenue Service call centers. ... Third District Rep. Frank Lucas announced a federal grant of almost $200,000 for the Fairfax Medical Facilities in Fairfax. ... Inhofe and Lankford were among the Republicans to stick with Trump in the failed veto override on an attempt to limit the president’s war-making authority after he threatened action against Iran.
Featured video