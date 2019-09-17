The Muskogee police officer who shot a man twice in early September did so lawfully, Muskogee County District Attorney Orvil Loge announced Tuesday.
Lt. Josh Jenkins was on paid administrative leave after the Sept. 4 shooting, and the man he shot, Darnell Cox, was booked into jail after he was released from the hospital.
Jenkins shot at Cox three times, hitting Cox twice in his left hip and upper arm, as he moved to throw a Molotov cocktail toward his mother and Jenkins, Logue said.
The improvised incendiary device was a container filled with flammable liquid inside with a paper towel lit on fire.
"Cox was an immediate and lethal threat to (Cox's mother) and Jenkins," Loge wrote in the clearance letter. "(Jenkins') actions in the shooting of Darnell Cox are legally justified."
Jenkins and two other officers had gone to Cox's house seeking him as a suspect from a convenience store larceny earlier in the evening.
The Muskogee Police Department released footage of the event from the third officer's body camera depicting some of the event on Friday.
Jenkins and the second officer, also a lieutenant, were not wearing body cameras because the department only issues them to officers ranking sergeant and below.
Loge charged Cox with assault and battery with a deadly weapon, first-degree arson, larceny of merchandise from a retailer and threatening to perform an act of violence. Loge also requested a mental competency evaluation of Cox.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled Sept. 20, according to previous reporting.
Officer Lynn Hamlin, a spokeswoman for the department, said a date has not yet been set for Jenkins' return to service.