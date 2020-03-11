A Tulsa-area dispensary faces a federal lawsuit from Bank of Oklahoma alleging trademark infringement.
In a Wednesday filing in the Northern District of Oklahoma, the bank accused Dank of Oklahoma, a dispensary in the 6500 block of East 21st Street, of co-opting Bank of Oklahoma’s logo and font for its brand.
Dank of Oklahoma’s green hexagon logo with a marijuana leaf, font, and the slogan “What’s in your dank account?” were “clearly intended to evoke the services offered” by BOK, according to the filing.
The suit claims the dispensary’s logo is a variation of Bank of Oklahoma’s black or red hexagonal mark registered since 1975.
Bank of Oklahoma filed five counts, including trademark dilution, infringement and unjust enrichment against the dispensary.
The bank is seeking an injunction preventing Dank of Oklahoma from using “confusingly similar” marks to the bank, as well as forfeiture of similar social media accounts, according to the filing.
Bank of Oklahoma will also seek profits from the dispensary for using the branding, as well as punitive damages.
A telephone number listed for Dank of Oklahoma on Google Maps and Weedmaps.com would not connect through to the store on Wednesday. The dispensary’s Twitter account has not been active since at least January.
