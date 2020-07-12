Oklahoma’s congressional delegation didn’t have much to say about two Supreme Court decisions last week concerning President Donald Trump’s financial records, but several were enthusiastic about two others billed as religious liberty cases.
The two decisions confirmed expansion of businesses’ right to deny contraception coverage to employees and to discriminate in hiring practices based on religious grounds.
“The Supreme Court stood up for religious non-profits ... and protected religious liberty throughout our country,” U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe said in a written statement.
“This is a decisive win for First Amendment freedoms,” said 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern. “Our founders sought to establish a government that does not infringe on the religious beliefs and liberties of its people. With this decision from the Supreme Court today, we upheld the idea that no American can be forced by the government to violate their religious beliefs.”
“Religious schools were created with the mission to teach their faith to students, and parents send their kids to school with the expectation that faith will be taught,” said U.S. James Lankford.
“No school or parent should have to sacrifice the faith that guides them and the principles on which they were founded.”
Dots and dashes: Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin chaired a House hearing on issues affecting American Indian tribes. ... Lankford complained to Defense Secretary Mark Esper that the Pentagon has not dropped Turkish suppliers of F-35 fighter jet parts as ordered in legislation. ... NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine signed a cooperative agreement, called a JEDI, with the Japanese space agency. ... Fifth District Congresswoman Kendra Horn, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, called for an independent investigation into the death of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, who apparently was killed on the base during what may have been a sexual assault.
