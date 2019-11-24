Finger-pointing: U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe and Democratic Rep. Adam Smith of Washington blamed each other’s party leaders for sabotaging conference committee negotiations on the National Defense Authorization Act, The Hill reported.
“Sen. Inhofe is negotiating with me in good faith, and we’re meeting on a regular basis,” said Smith, chairman of the House Armed Services Committee. “Meanwhile, (Senate Majority Leader Mitch) McConnell‘s on the floor saying Democrats don’t want to do the defense bill because they’re obsessed with impeachment. ... It begins to appear that Sen. McConnell doesn’t want a bill — he wants a partisan argument.”
Inhofe, meanwhile, said he received a letter from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s office demanding the NDAA include provisions for dealing with water pollution related to certain chemicals.
“A staffer of Pelosi today said that without something in the bill that’s not going to be in the bill she will not bring it to the floor,” Inhofe said.
Congressional dilemma: Oklahoma’s congressional delegation split on the continuing resolution passed last week to head off a partial federal government shutdown.
In the House, Democrat Kendra Horn and Republican Tom Cole voted for the measure, while Republicans Kevin Hern, Frank Lucas and Markwayne Mullin opposed it.
In the Senate, Republican James Lankford voted yes, but Republican Jim Inhofe said no.
“Simply put, failing to tackle spending issues, risking the readiness of our nation’s military, and holding federal agencies in limbo, continues Congress’ irresponsible way of governing,” Lucas said. “For these reasons, I opposed today’s continuing resolution.”
Cole said the bill “represents one of the most fundamental roles of the United States Congress, and that is to fund the government and to keep it open. ... While short-term measures are never ideal, this extension of funding is necessary to ensure that the House and the Senate can continue to negotiate and reach agreement on full-year appropriations for fiscal year 2020.”
“This bill avoids a government shutdown in the short term, but we must continue to press for a long-term solution to ensure the consequences of Washington dysfunction fall squarely on Congress, not federal families,” Lankford said in explaining his vote. “Our federal families — and private citizens throughout our nation — deserve certainty from their federal government so they can do their jobs to process grants, execute federal contracts, keep us safe, and keep the government functioning.”
Lankford has been pressing for an overhaul of the budget process, including a mechanism to prevent shutdowns.
Dots and dashes: Lankford was among the Republican senators to have dinner with Trump at the White House Thursday night. ... The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced the nomination of Oklahoma City’s Bernard Jones to serve on the federal bench in the Western District. ... 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin signed on to legislation to renew a tax incentive for natural gas-based vehicle fuel. ... Inhofe stepped up his pressure on defense contractor Balfour Beatty, which has come under fire for its on-base housing developments and is accused of falsifying maintenance records.
