Attorneys for several Oklahoma death-row prisoners moved to reopen a lawsuit challenging the use of lethal injection after officials revealed they would return to the same three-drug cocktail that was in place before a 2015 moratorium on executions.
In a statement Thursday, assistant federal public defender Dale Baich said the decision by Oklahoma government officials to allow for the use of midazolam — a sedative involved in the 2014 execution of Clayton Lockett that went awry — shows a “lack of planning” that is a “recipe for another execution disaster.”
In the new motion, prisoners led by Richard Glossip — whose execution has been on hold since Sept. 30, 2015 — allege information the state released earlier this month does not fully comply with the parameters set out in a 2015 joint stipulation that postponed movement in the case.
The motion before the Western District of Oklahoma also argues the state has not disclosed “complete and final results” of a 2016 grand jury investigation that found Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials lacked proper training on how to carry out executions.
Glossip’s execution was halted after the state obtained potassium acetate, a drug not specified in the 2015 three-drug lethal injection protocol, instead of potassium chloride. A medical examiner’s report first made public by The Oklahoman indicated Charles Warner, who was executed in January 2015 with midazolam, had potassium acetate in his system — a violation of the protocol in effect at the time.
The updated protocol provides for the use of the single drugs pentobarbital or sodium pentothal or a three-drug combination of midazolam, vecuronium bromide — a paralytic — and potassium chloride, which stops the heart. The choices of drugs are the same as those in the 2015 protocol.
“(Oklahoma) has failed to properly follow its own procedures, and the mistakes by team members have caused at least one prisoner to experience a cruelly painful death,” Baich said.
“Now state officials plan to resume executions using the same old procedure, but they have not demonstrated what will be different this time.”
Officials reported struggling to find a suitable IV line during Lockett’s 2014 execution, resulting in what court documents revealed was a “bloody mess” and his death 43 minutes after the process began. Notably, the new protocol allows for medical personnel to attempt establishing a viable IV line for up to an hour before DOC Director Scott Crow is required to notify Gov. Kevin Stitt and request postponement of an execution.
The IV team, according to the new protocol, is required to include a physician and a physician’s assistant, who will be subject to reviews of their licenses and legal backgrounds. But the state is legally allowed to keep the identities of medical professionals involved, as well as the suppliers of lethal injection drugs, a secret from both prisoners and the public.
Attorney Michael Lieberman wrote in the prisoners’ motion that the new protocol lacks detailed information about how exactly DOC staff will be trained to ensure executions occur in a “safe, effective and professional manner.” Meanwhile, Baich has said prisoners sentenced to death deserve to know who is providing the DOC with the drugs that will be used to kill them.
Last year, then-DOC director Joe Allbaugh and Attorney General Mike Hunter said the state was working to establish nitrogen hypoxia as the primary execution method due to continued difficulties obtaining lethal injection drugs. But on Feb. 13, Hunter announced the state found a “reliable” drug supplier and would instead keep nitrogen hypoxia as a backup method.
Asked about a response to the prisoners’ motion, Attorney General’s Office spokesman Alex Gerszewski said, “We are going to let our court filings speak for themselves.”
Emails to DOC spokesman Matt Elliott and Baylee Lakey, a spokeswoman for Stitt’s office, seeking comment were not returned as of Thursday evening.
The Attorney General’s Office, along with the DOC, agreed in 2015 to wait at least 150 days after the release of an updated protocol to begin scheduling executions. In their Feb. 13 court filing, attorney general staff members said they would ask for execution dates for Glossip, Benjamin Cole, John Marion Grant, Richard Fairchild and John Fitzgerald Hanson.
Cole, Fairchild and Grant are co-plaintiffs on the federal lethal injection challenge.
Of Oklahoma’s 47 death-row prisoners, state records indicate 26 have exhausted their appeals and would therefore be eligible to receive execution dates.
