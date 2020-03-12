State health officials on Thursday reported eight more people died from the flu this season.
A total of 61 fatalities have been reported since the flu season began in September, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health records. There were hundreds more flu hospitalizations in the last week, totaling 2,999 people overall this season.
For the 2019-20 flu season, 10 deaths have been reported in Tulsa County. The majority of influenza deaths have been in patients 50 or older. Ten adults have died, according to OSDH records. One toddler and another child in Oklahoma have also died due to the flu.
Influenza strikes annually, usually between October and May, and is spread through coughing, sneezing and close contact.
The flu strikes suddenly and can last several days. The Health Department recommends the flu vaccine as the No. 1 defense against contracting the virus or lessening its symptoms. Symptoms vary by age but can include:
• Fever/chills
• Sore throat, cough
• Muscle aches, fatigue
• Headache, runny or stuffy nose
Symptoms can develop into more complex complications, such as pneumonia, bronchitis or sinus and ear infections, and adversely affect those already suffering from a medical condition like heart or lung disease.
Officials urge those experiencing symptoms to consult with a primary care provider as soon as possible. Prescribed antiviral drugs are more effective when initiated within 48 hours of noticing symptoms and could also be a prevention measure for especially vulnerable people recently exposed to the flu.
The OSDH recommends patients be free of fever for at least 24 hours before leaving home again.
People should cover coughs and sneezes with tissues and wash hands often to prevent the spread of the flu.
Featured video