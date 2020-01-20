Decoplis (copy)

Decopolis, the downtown emporium dedicated to Tulsa’s Art Deco history, will open a new location along Tulsa’s Route 66 in mid-2020.

Decopolis, the downtown emporium dedicated to Tulsa’s Art Deco history, will be expanding its empire to include a new location along Tulsa’s Route 66.

William Franklin, who founded Decopolis eight years ago, said the new location at 1401 E. 11th St. is scheduled to open some time in mid-2020. It will house two venues, Decopolis Curiosities and Wonders, and the Tulsarama.

“We will be keeping the downtown location open as well,” Franklin said. “We’ve had a long-range plan that included additional locations. With all the buzz and activity happening around Route 66, we decided that would be the perfect place to expand.

“A good portion of the people who come to our downtown store are tourists who are wanting to see and learn more about Art Deco in Tulsa,” he said. “Our new location is just across the street from Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios, and a block or two from the big Meadow Gold sign. We think all these attractions will make this part of town a real tourist destination.”

The Meadow Gold sign has been a landmark along Tulsa’s section of Route 66 for decades, and earlier this year Buck Atom’s owner Mary Beth Babcock installed the 21-foot-tall embodiment of her shop’s name — a “space cowboy” cradling a small rocket in his hands — as a roadside attraction.

Franklin said the new venue will take the basic ideas of the existing Decopolis and “take them up a notch.”

“I’ve created themed environments for years, and we’re planning to have that be a part of the new location,” said Franklin, an artist whose most visible work are the recreations of Mayfest posters that he would paint on the exterior wall of the Hyatt Regency hotel downtown. “Everything will have a very different look and feel.”

According to the Decopolis website, the new Decopolis will contain the “Discovitorium,” that will allow visitors “to explore realms where Science and Magic meet,” while the “TulsaRama” will have an Art Deco-inspired town square and will offer a wide range of Tulsa and Art Deco-related merchandise.

In addition to its downtown location at 502 S. Boston Ave., Decopolis also has a “Tulsa Art Deco Museum” display in the Philcade building downtown, 501 S. Boston Ave., and the “Mesmer Island” outpost in the Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave.

