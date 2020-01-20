Decopolis, the downtown emporium dedicated to Tulsa’s Art Deco history, will be expanding its empire to include a new location along Tulsa’s Route 66.
William Franklin, who founded Decopolis eight years ago, said the new location at 1401 E. 11th St. is scheduled to open some time in mid-2020. It will house two venues, Decopolis Curiosities and Wonders, and the Tulsarama.
“We will be keeping the downtown location open as well,” Franklin said. “We’ve had a long-range plan that included additional locations. With all the buzz and activity happening around Route 66, we decided that would be the perfect place to expand.
“A good portion of the people who come to our downtown store are tourists who are wanting to see and learn more about Art Deco in Tulsa,” he said. “Our new location is just across the street from Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios, and a block or two from the big Meadow Gold sign. We think all these attractions will make this part of town a real tourist destination.”
The Meadow Gold sign has been a landmark along Tulsa’s section of Route 66 for decades, and earlier this year Buck Atom’s owner Mary Beth Babcock installed the
— a “space cowboy” cradling a small rocket in his hands — as a roadside attraction. 21-foot-tall embodiment of her shop’s name
Franklin said the
new venue will take the basic ideas of the existing Decopolis and “take them up a notch.”
“I’ve created themed environments for years, and we’re planning to have that be a part of the new location,” said Franklin, an artist whose most visible work are the recreations of Mayfest posters that he would paint on the exterior wall of the Hyatt Regency hotel downtown. “Everything will have a very different look and feel.”
According to the
, the new Decopolis will contain the “Discovitorium,” that will allow visitors “to explore realms where Science and Magic meet,” while the “TulsaRama” will have an Art Deco-inspired town square and will offer a wide range of Tulsa and Art Deco-related merchandise. Decopolis website
In addition to its downtown location at 502 S. Boston Ave., Decopolis also has a “Tulsa Art Deco Museum” display in the Philcade building downtown, 501 S. Boston Ave., and the “Mesmer Island” outpost in the Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave.
Jane's Delicatessen
Jane’s Delicatessen 2626 E. 11th St., janesdelicatessen.com
When you walk in the door and see the giant portrait of a hairy, horned beast over the bar, you know you’re not in an ordinary Tulsa restaurant.
Jane’s Delicatessen, located next door to the Campbell Hotel and down the street from the University of Tulsa, offers an eclectic mix of Jewish, German and French-Canadian inspired dishes.
Jane, by the way, is the name of the great horned beast, who presides over some of the most interesting, affordable offerings this side of Yonkers.
Got an itch for schnitzel? They got it. In eggplant, chicken or pork.
How about some pierogi or some poutine? Of course. Did you want that with the white gravy or the bechamel?
But we prefer a simpler, home-style treat: The house-made rhubarb pie... not too sweet... not too tart... just the right shade of violet. Mmmm.
MattBarnardTulsaWorld
Lobster Roll at Peacemaker Lobster & Crab
Lobster Roll at Peacemaker Lobster & Crab In landlocked Oklahoma you can live your whole life without ever eating an authentic lobster roll. But with Peacemaker Lobster & Crab right in the middle of downtown Tulsa, there's no reason to endure such a hardship. As if the chunks of tender and lightly dressed lobster aren't enough, the buttery, toasted roll takes it to another level. They serve them Connecticut Style (warm, with butter) and Maine Style (cold, with a slight amount of mayo). We suggest you start with the lobster roll at Peacemaker and keep going. The fried green tomatoes, catfish and shrimp poorboys, hush puppies and seafood boils are all stellar. Even diners who don't like seafood rave about the brisket poorboy sandwich.
TOM GILBERT
Uncle Dan at Puopolo's Italian Ice and Creamery
Uncle Dan at Puopolo's Italian Ice and Creamery This is absolutely one of our favorite finds of the year. Not only does Puopolo's have gelato and an incredible array of soft serve ice creams, it has Italian ice. Think of it as a delicious, more firm icee. We love the root beer Italian ice layered with vanilla ice cream in a delicious creation called Strati. But nothing beats the "Uncle Dan," named after a real family member who created this masterpiece. It's vanilla ice cream layered with green apple Italian ice and covered in hot caramel. It's even better than it sounds.
Megan Ross
Carla's Crazy Crunch
Carla’s Crazy Crunch Carla’s Crazy Crunch is about to blow up. You heard it here first. This puffed corn snack that’s coated with icing and sprinkles is addictive and might be our favorite find of the year. We picked it up at the Cigar Cellar & Market in Tulsa Hills, one of a few locations that sells it in Tulsa. Company CEO Carla Robinson is looking for the right place to build a production facility, has a national television host waiting for her to be able to make enough bags that he can talk about it on air and some opportunities that she’s not at liberty to say on the record just yet. And it all started because she was sued by Nestle. “We didn’t even have a website until Nestle sued us,” Robinson said. “It kind of thrust us into the spotlight.” She had a snack with “Crunch” in the title, so Nestle lawyers started a trademark infringement suit. Then did an article about the little company in Owasso that was being sued by an international giant. Forbes magazine Nestle backed off, Robinson promised not to make a candy bar and all of a sudden the calls started coming. Carla’s Crazy Crunch comes in seven flavors — birthday cake, lemon, chocolate peanut butter, chocolate coconut and pumpkin spice. Two seasonal flavors — baked apple pie and peppermint candy — are released at Christmas. Savory flavors are next up for the company. It’s a wheat-free snack, and the savory version will be vegan, too. So you can feel good about the nutrition, and the story behind Carla’s. Right now, she and her mother make the Crazy Crunch. But she’s hoping to hire women who need a second chance to work in a new facility. And she wants to build it in a qualified opportunity zone, where jobs are needed. That lawsuit threat may have been the best thing that could have happened to her business, she said. It “opened up doors ... that would have never been opened without it.” You can find Carla’s Crazy Crunch at Tulsa Hills Cigar Cellar & Market, 71st Street and U.S. 75; Bella Dia Spa, 505 E. 19th St. in Owasso; The Back Road Salon, 11300 N. Garnett Road in Owasso; Trummels Drug Store, 459 S. Elm St. in Oologah; and Clutch Tulsa, 4717 S. Memorial Drive. You can also find her at . facebook.com/carlascrazycrunch
Megan Ross
LaFortune Park Golf Course (par-3)
LaFortune Park Golf Course (par-3) The LaFortune Park par-3 golf course has been around since before the Beatles came to America, and it was in need of a facelift. Thanks to Vision 2025 funds, it got one — a good one — and the new-look course has become one of our favorite things for 2019. The course, which opened in 1962 with nine holes, is nicer, more playable, more enjoyable and more challenging. The course, located in heart of the city on Yale between 51 st and 61 st streets, features new tee boxes, fairways, sand bunkers, putting greens, brighter lights and a cart path thanks to a $3 million renovation that was completed last October. However, while it’s more challenging, the course is not so difficult that beginners or kids won’t enjoy it. “There was a period of time where it was purely an over-flow course,” said Pat McCrate, the LaFortune Golf Course Director of Golf. “Then it was kind of a kid course or a beginner course. But now, it's all over the board. … It’s all walks of life, from beginners to decent players.” And that’s a good thing. It should be a place where a skilled dad can enjoy a round with his son or daughter, who don’t play as often. McCrate recently enjoyed a Father’s Day round with his two daughters, Maddie and Molly. The course is now better suited to accommodate players of all skill levels. When asked if the renovations have met his expectations, McCrate said, “every bit and then some.”
MattBarnardTulsaWorld
Chicken and Waffles from Waffle That
Chicken and Waffles from Waffle That food truck Certain food trucks draw long lines of customers, and this is one of those food trucks. But you can be sure this is one line worth the wait. Start with the signature Chicken and Waffles, but branch out to the Chicken in a (waffle) Cone with a variety of sauces including buffalo and barbecue. Find the truck frequently at Guthrie Green's Food Truck Wednesday and various locations throughout the city.
TOM GILBERT
Shakes at MAD Eats
Shakes at MAD Eats 201 S. Main St., Owasso This restaurant has over-the-top shakes, and they’re named after our favorite “Goonies” references. Check and check. One of our favorite things of the year. The Goonies Never Say Die is a chocolate and peanut butter shake with what tastes like marshmallow cream spackled on to the side to hold so much candy. Topped with whipped cream and a chocolate pretzel rod, even two “Goonies”-obsessed kids couldn’t finish it. For adults, there are the “Outsiders”-themed shakes. Original “Goonies”? Check out the Pony Boy Bourbon with bourbon, salted caramel and candied bacon.
Mike Simons
Desi Wok
D esi Wok Modern Indian Cuisine 3966 S. Hudson Ave. We didn't know how much we loved Desi Wok until we didn't have it any more. The Asian-Indian fusion restaurant at 3966 S. Hudson Ave. offers four-star cuisine with a relaxed order-at-the-counter atmosphere. It's India without the palace. In 2017, we almost lost it. A fire started about the kitchen ceiling and spread to the roof. The hidden gem just down the street from Bishop Kelley was closed from February until November. Fans wondered if they'd ever taste the meatball kafta again. It's back, and we're in love again. Try the chole masala: garbanzo beans sauteed in a creamy curry-based sauce, available in mild, medium and (for adventure seekers) hot variants. It's $9.95 and it comes with rice and naan. We've tried the same at the best hotels of Karachi and Islamabad, and they're not any better.
TOM GILBERT
Free entertainment at Track 5
Free entertainment at Track 5 Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa 777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa; 800-760-6700 hardrockcasinotulsa.com Free is a great price. Free concerts are the norm at Track 5, a new addition to Tulsa's music landscape. Track 5, a dance hall inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, pays tribute to Oklahoma’s honky-tonk roots. The country-themed, two-story entertainment venue is equipped with a stage that welcomes national, regional and local entertainment acts. The dance floor is 1,200 square feet. Tanya Tucker christened Track 5 with an invitation-only show. From February through June, Track 5 performers included Sammy Kershaw, Restless Heart, Jason Boland & The Stragglers, The Swon Brothers, Mark Wills, Jimmie Allen, Cody Canada & The Departed, Kevin Fowler, John Anderson, Dee Jay Silver, Walker Hayes, John Conlee and Deana Walker. How did Track 5 get its name? It's a cool story: Songs that refer to Oklahoma or Tulsa are the fifth tracks on many albums. Among them: “Tulsa Time” by Don Williams, “Tell Me Something Bad About Tulsa” by George Strait, “Oklahoma Sunshine” by Waylon Jennings, “Home Sweet Oklahoma” by Leon Russell and “Tulsa Turnaround” by Kenny Rogers.
Studio row
Studio Row The Church Studio, 304 S. Trenton Ave.; Teegarden Studios, 1431 E. Third St., 918-695-8992; Swamp House, 1529 E. Third St., 539-867-1646; Duets Bed and Breakfast, 315 S. Trenton Ave.; Mangos Cuban Cafe, 317 S. Trenton Ave.; Freeway Cafe, 1547 E. Third St., 918-836-6726. Leon Russell would be proud. In the heart of the Pearl District, centered around Church Studio, Russell's former recording studio and home of his recording label, Shelter Records, there's a groovy thing happening. Studio Row is taking root. And Tulsa has Teresa Knox — who owns and is currently renovating the beloved Church Studio, as well as spearheading other developments in the district — to thank for much of the Studio Row revival. Church Studio has been joined by Teegarden Studios, owned by Grammy Award-winning drummer, David Teegarden. And visitors to Studio Row who want to soak up some of the Tulsa Sound history, eat some good food and kick back and hear some tunes can visit the new Swamp House restaurant and bar, the latest venture from Dawn and Tom Dittus. Try the signature dish, a drip beef sandwich that Dawn adapted from one of her grandmother’s recipes. It has a mound of savory beef with Swiss cheese on a hoagie with a side of au jus. For the full effect, plan to come on a night when local musicians take the stage. Mangos Cuban cafe brought authentic Cuban food to Studio Row in April and it is creating quite a buzz. And Duets Bed and Breakfast has rooms that are decorated to honor the legendary artists and the music scene. And don't forget to stop by the neighborhood mainstay, Freeway Cafe, where the Eastside Onion Rings are a legend in their own right.
John Clanton
Sriracha Chicken at Kirin Asian Cuisine
Sriracha Chicken at Kirin Asian Cuisine Kirin's menu draws from, and mixes together, influences from a wealth of different cuisines, and one of the best examples of this approach is the Crispy Sriracha Chicken. Slices of chicken (a beef version is also available) are lightly breaded and fried, then coated with a sauce that has just enough of sriracha's fiery heat to create a dish that one can't stop eating.
STEPHEN PINGRY
Outdoor basketball at Gathering Place
Outdoor basketball at Gathering Place 2650 S. John Williams Way; 918-779-1000 gatheringplace.org If you grew up in Oklahoma, you probably know a thing or two about playing basketball outdoors. Really, was there a better time to be had than grabbing a basketball and choosing up sides for pickup games on a sunny day? That may sound like nostalgia — there was, believe it or not, a time before we were all addicted to our phones — but pristine outdoor sports courts are available for use at Gathering Place, Tulsa’s riverfront park. Put down the phone. Pick up a basketball. And visit the southernmost portion of the park to channel your inner Russell Westbrook or Paul George. According to gatheringplace.org, the sports courts offer guests the opportunity to play impromptu or organized games of basketball, volleyball, street hockey and street soccer. Said the site: “During the evening, our courts are well lit, so you can keep your game going after sundown!”
Joseph Rushmore
Sausage pizza at Umberto's Pizza
Sausage pizza at Umberto's Pizza Tulsa has a lot of good pizza. And while places like Hideaway and Andolini's are certainly top notch, you need to go try the pizza joint at 31st and Harvard that's in a small, unassuming building with a peculiar name. Umberto's Pizza, a New York-style pizza joint that serves pie by the slice, has been in Tulsa for years. But we rediscovered just how good it was this year. It's certainly worth putting into your rotation. Our favorites are the sausage pizza and the garlic knots.
TOM GILBERT
Hotel Indigo's Roof Sixty-Six Bar and patio
Hotel Indigo's Roof Sixty-Six Bar and patio Come for the booze. Stay for the views. That’s the mantra on Hotel Indigo’s rooftop patio, home to the Roof Sixty-Six Bar and some of the nicest views of Tulsa’s downtown sixth floors off the ground. It even has those tower binoculars like you find on top of the Empire State Building. The bar can handle 45 people inside and another 45 on the patio deck. The thing to do there? On Taco Tuesdays, you can enjoy $2 tacos. Wine Down Wednesdays offer half off all wine starting in the afternoon until close. Whiskey Weekends give you half off the price of that week’s selections. Since the patio faces west, visitors are also able to grab epic sunset photos during their stay. Thanks to heaters and a fire pit, the patio is inviting even when it’s cold outside. Unlike other franchise hotels, the $20-million Hotel Indigo doesn’t have a standard design. All the decorations and art are rooted in Tulsa lore. So on your way up to the rooftop, you have plenty to explore.
STEPHEN PINGRY
The Tulsa Art Alley and other murals
The Tulsa Art Alley and other murals More than 20 Oklahoma artists have transformed what for years was just another blighted urban passageway into a destination for art lovers. The Tulsa Art Alley is the vision of local entrepreneur Libby Billings, who teamed with artist Kelly Cook to realize this dream of making a thing of beauty from the drab brick walls and Dumpsters of the typical city alley near Sixth Street and Boston Avenue. But Tulsa is becoming known for its public art all across the city.
Our photographer Megan Ross shot some of her favorites, which you can see here. Take a look, then grab your phone or camera and head out to see them all.
Megan Ross
Fried Chicken Biscuit at Foolish Things Bar & Biscuit
Fried Chicken Biscuit at Foolish Things Bar & Biscuit At Foolish Things Coffee Bread & Biscuit, the Fried Chicken Biscuit is one of our favorite ways to start the morning. Covered in honey butter, arugula, blue cheese and topped with a poached egg, this beautiful brown biscuit it is truly gratifying.
STAFF
DoubleShot Coffee Co.
DoubleShot Coffee Co. 1633 S. Boulder Ave., 918-280-9243 doubleshotcoffee.com DoubleShot Coffee Co. is one of the most stunning structures in town to get a bite to eat or drink. Owner Brian Franklin reclaimed wood from a 170-year-old dairy barn in Berne, Indiana, and used the massive wood girders and beams in the same positions they were in the barn. He added big windows and built the coffeehouse on the original footprint of the barn. The coffee has been terrific at DoubleShot for all of its 15 years, and now, it has a broader range of goodies to go with the coffee, including doughnuts, English muffins, breakfast sandwiches, breakfast burrito, breads, muffins, pretzels and big cinnamon rolls.
Matt Barnard
The STEMCell Science Shop and Kendall Whittier Neighborhood
The STEMCell Science Shop and Kendall Whittier Neighborhood The STEMCell Science Shop, former resident of The Boxyard, moved into an expanded space in the Kendall Whittier Neighborhood where it has more room to display its unique science-themed wares, from artifacts and apparel to lab equipment and dinosaur enamel pins. And while you're in the neighborhood, be sure to hunt for vintage treasures at Jo & June, 2413 E. Admiral Blvd., browse new reading material at Whitty Books, 2407 E. Admiral Blvd., and stop for a coffee at Fair Fellow Coffee Roasters, 1 N. Lewis Ave. For something a little more festive, the Kendall Whittier Mercado brings a multicultural artisan market to the neighborhood on the first and third Saturday of the month from May-October. Shop local art and handmade goods.
Staff
OilFire Rye Whiskey & Liqueur
OilFire Rye Whiskey & Liqueur Available at most area liquor stores, oilfire.com This Oklahoma-made spirit gets its name from a probably apocryphal tale of an independent oil man who came up with a special spirit to serve those who had helped him avert a disaster, when his oil well near Tulsa was struck by lightning and caught fire. OilFire the libation gets its character from a blend of rye whiskey and other flavors that Tulsan Kenneth Williams developed over the years, which has hints of vanilla, cardamom, cinnamon, chocolate and caramel.
StephenPingryTulsaWorld
Janet's Meat & Entrees
Janet's Meat & Entrees 4560 N. Lewis Ave., 918-561-6765 After being gone from Tulsa for more than 25 years, Janet McKinney came home and soon realized what she wanted to do was open a fresh meat and seafood market in north Tulsa. “I realized how hard it was for some folks in this part of town to have to drive halfway across town to find fresh seafood and meats,” McKinney said. When she found a building with a kitchen, she added a restaurant, too. The daily menu includes sandwiches, po’ boys, fish baskets and fried chicken baskets, but each day also holds a variety of specials that may include oxtails over rice, shrimp etoufee, red beans and rice, grilled salmon and barbecue. Janet's recently added breakfast, too. Breakfast hours are 6-9 a.m. Tuesday-Friday. Lunch and dinner are 1-9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday. A late-night menu is served 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday-Saturday.
TOM GILBERT TULSA WORLD
Mangos Cuban Cafe
Mangos Cuban Cafe 317 S. Trenton Ave., 918-932-8608 mangostulsa.com Anthony Martinez and his brothers were children of an Italian mother and Cuban father. After moving to Tulsa in 2013, the brothers opened Russo's Coal-Fired Italian kitchen, representing one side of the family. Earlier this year, Anthony, his wife, Mary, and their son, Josh, gave a nod to the other side by opening Mangos Cuban Cafe across from Church Studio. Anthony said he and Mary gathered many of his Cuban grandmother’s recipes for Mangos. A first trip to Mangos should include a traditional Cuban sandwich. It features a sizable serving of slow-roasted pork, ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles and mustard inside wonderfully textured, thin Cuban bread shipped from Florida. It comes with crispy fried plantain chips.
Matt Barnard
Cheese Foam Tea from Mandarin Taste
Cheese Foam Tea from Mandarin Taste Culinary pundits claimed that one of the big trends in the food world for 2019 would be cheese foam tea — a concoction that Tulsa's Mandarin Taste has been serving for some time. It's a mixture of cream cheese, whipping cream, milk and sugar that is whipped together and poured on top of cold green or black tea. The result is a mixture that's creamy, salty and sweet that blends perfectly with the rich earthiness of the tea.
STEPHEN PINGRY
Fish and chips at New Era: Fine Fermentations
Fish and chips at New Era: Fine Fermentations New Era: Fine Fermentations is a gluten-free oasis in downtown Tulsa. People with this particular dietary restriction can indulge guilt-free in all the fried goodness, from chicken to mushrooms to pickles. But the most popular menu item by far is the fish and chips, served with tangy-sweet tartar sauce and some of the best fries around. Wash it down with one of New Era's gluten-free craft beers. We recommend the G Force Grapefruit IPA, which packs plenty of hops and a light fruity flavor. Perfect on a hot summer night.
Pastries at Ohana Bakery & Restaurant
Pastries at Ohana Bakery & Restaurant 10060 S. Mingo Road, 918-992-5445 Marimar “Ruby” Rios, a native of Puerto Rico, cooks food that reflects authentic island cuisine, from sweet and savory pastries to hearty meat dishes and plantains prepared various ways. She said she learned to cook bakery items from a friend who owns a bakery in her former hometown of Adjuntas, a mountainous region of Puerto Rico. “I didn’t know how to make a cupcake, but he came here two times with his dad, and they taught me how to make bread and pastries,” Rios said. The pastries are exquisite, mostly flaky crusts filled with such ingredients as cream cheese, guava paste, fruits and meats. Some are topped with powdered sugar, some not. Most are about $1.50, a bargain.
MattBarnardTulsaWorld
Shrimp cocktail at Cancun Mexican Restaurant
Shrimp cocktail at Cancun Mexican Restaurant When Clelia Martinez bought Cancun Restaurant in 1996, she didn't like the shrimp cocktail, which at that time included orange soda. So she came up with a recipe of her own, and we've been loving it ever since. Cancun has many tasty dishes, but the shrimp cocktail could be considered the signature item. The dish is served in a margarita glass filled with a broth with onions, cilantro and small chunks of avocado. You can almost eat it like a soup. "I have a lot of customers. They try shrimp cocktail everywhere," Martinez said. "They say nobody has shrimp cocktail like mine." We'd have to agree.
StephenPingryTulsaWorld
Go bouldering at Chandler Park
Go bouldering at Chandler Park 6500 W. 21st St. Chandler Park might not have the massive vertical faces you probably picture when thinking of rock climbing. But what it does offer is a trove of rock formations ideal for the subgenre of climbing known as bouldering. Bouldering, simply put, is taking the hardest line up a rock without the aid of ropes or harness. Instead, climbers free climb, typically with a crash pad below them in case of a fall. The various rocks in the park have all been named, as have the routes from the base to the top, called problems because solving them takes more than strength.
MIKE SIMONS
Buck Atom
Buck Atom at Buck Atom's Cosmic Curios on 66 Anyone can claim the title of "Space Cowboy," but all it takes is a trip along 11th Street to come face to face (or is that, "face to foot"?) with the true embodiment of that sobriquet — Buck Atom, the 21st-foot-tall figure who spends his days gazing out over a stretch of historic Route 66. Owner Mary Beth Babcock had been wanting to install some sort of roadside attraction in Tulsa for some time, and the opening of her Route 66 shop in a refurbished Pemco service station gave her the perfect opportunity to commission a unique variation on the "Muffler Man."
Megan Ross
Meat Lovers Scramble at Egg it On Cafe
Meat Lovers Scramble at Egg it On Cafe 1131 S. Aspen Ave., Broken Arrow eggitoncafe.com Egg it On Cafe is your Grade A breakfast spot. Our favorite menu item is the Meat Lovers Scramble with ham, bacon, sausage and cheese with crispy breakfast potatoes. But you also can't miss with banana bread French toast and Chunky Monkey pancakes with sauteed bananas, chocolate chips and whipped cream. Locally owned, the menu is full of options for everyone.
MattBarnardTulsaWorld
Guthrie Green at Vista at the Boathouse
Guthrie Green cocktail at Vista at the Boathouse Gathering Place, 2650 S. John Williams Way Cocktails have come a long way, and Matt Miller can tell you the whole story. Better yet, have him tell you the story and make you a drink. Say, the Guthrie Green. Miller, assistant manager and cocktail connoisseur at Gathering Place’s Vista at the Boathouse, created the drink. “It was one I knew was going to sell here very well,” he said. “It was something that just needed to be done.” Done deliciously well, it turns out. Decorated with a sprig of mint, a slice of cucumber and a dash of black pepper, it’s tempting to just sit and look at it. Don’t be that fool. Admire if you must, then give in to your desire. A mix of Bedlam vodka, cucumber juice, mint, lime, simple syrup and black pepper, Guthrie Green is as refreshing and flavorful as it is pleasing to the eye. If you need something darker, richer, with a little more umph, try the Smoke Signal. And be sure to ask Miller where he came up with it. Then take a sip, and enjoy. Neither the story nor the drink will disappoint.
Nine Band Brewing
Nine Band Brewing inside Osage Casino Drinking a $3 pint of locally brewed lager is definitely one of our favorite things. The Nine Band Brewery inside the Osage Casino, 951 W. 36th St. North, has 16-ounce drafts and 12-ounce cans for $3 any time or a flight of four 2-ounce pours for $5. "We have barley wines, we have strong golden ales, Kolcshs, lagers, blondes, IPAs, and pale ales. Pretty much anything you would want, we got," said Ryan Smart, brewmaster of the Osage Casino's Nine Band location. We like the T-Town Lager, a 4.3% alcohol by volume beer that is very drinkable, especially during Oklahoma's hot summers. The Brewery sits inside the casino, where depending on the time of day, you can watch brewers make the beers. Nine Band Brewery offers about 10-12 different beers at any given time.
TOM GILBERT
First Watch
First Watch 8178 S. Lewis Ave. #A and 8104 E. 68th St. Some weekend days call for a hearty breakfast or brunch made by someone else and leisurely coffee drinking. First Watch's Chile Chorizo Omelet and thermal carafe of coffee checks all of those boxes. The omelet is filled with crumbles of chorizo, big slices of avocado and green chilies and melty cheese and comes with sour cream and housemade pico de gallo to gild the lily. We also love that coffee is not an afterthought at First Watch, as their delicious "Project Sunrise" coffee comes specially sourced from Columbia.
MattBarnardTulsaWorld
Loving and hating electric scooters
Electric scooters Available throughout downtown and other areas by Lime and Bird In a 24-hour period we experienced both the exuberance of dashing across downtown streets on a sidewalk rocket of electric-motor bliss and the utter disdain for anyone inconsiderate enough to risk their life — and our own — on one of those sinister contraptions. Us (with a scooter-generated breeze flowing through our hair): This is awesome! We feel just like a kid again. Also us (yelling at actual kids on scooters): Watch where you’re going; those things aren’t toys.
John Clanton
Phill's Diner
Phill’s Diner 3310 E. 32nd St. Diners come and diners go. Phill’s abides. Phill Hughes presides over the homey little eatery just south of Ranch Acres Shopping Center. The atmosphere couldn’t be any more Norman Rockwell if the booths came with re-creations of his Saturday Evening Post covers ... and they do. There’s nothing exotic here: good food at reasonable prices served by the same loyal wait staff that was there the last time you visited, and, by the way, wasn’t that too long ago? Save room for pie.
Mike Simons
Blind Buffalo Pour House at Stoney Creek
Blind Buffalo Pour House Stoney Creek Hotel & Convention Center, 200 W. Albany St., Broken Arrow stoneycreekhotels.com
The relaxed atmosphere of the Blind Buffalo Pour House is so cozy you don’t want to leave. With a prohibition theme, this bar features a fireplace, high-top tables and televisions. Sip on cocktails, wines and local beers while having a bite to eat with friends.
If it is nice outside, the patio at this bar is known for its beautiful sunset views. We love hanging out at The Blind Buffalo, even if you aren’t at Stoney Creek for an event.
Brett Rojo
Downward Dog and Buffalo Wine Cos.
Downward Dog and Buffalo Wine Cos.
Two of our favorite new wines of the year are from Oklahoma. Yep, Oklahoma.
Downward Dog boxed wines are based on Brookside and are available throughout town. They’re made with grapes grown in Washington, but they’re the brainchild of local entrepreneur Betsy Hendershot, who wanted to build “a proprietary wine label that would set an example for quality wine at a value price.”
Our current fave is the rosé.
And then there is Buffalo Wine Co., which may have created the perfect pool drink.
The mimosa is a bubbly, fresh-tasting cocktail in a cooler-friendly can. Pop in a straw and you’re living the life.
See the rose below.
Megan Ross
Downward Dog and Buffalo Wine Cos.
Downward Dog wines
These wines are available at liquor stores throughout Tulsa.
Megan Ross
Tulsa Club Hotel
Tulsa Club Hotel Hotels are a good place to escape. Grab your room key and let the illusion take life, if only for a night or two. No better, or classier, hotel escape exists downtown than the Tulsa Club Hotel, at the corner of Fifth Street and Cincinnati Avenue. “I’m telling you, it’s just something magical to see,” said Chad Horvath, the hotel’s general manager. “People have been almost in tears about being back in this building because they had so many memories.” Memories that go back nearly a century. The original Tulsa Club opened in 1923 in the basement of the Kennedy Building at Fourth Street and Boston Avenue. Three years later, the club joined forces with the Tulsa Chamber of Commerce to build the 11-story Tulsa Club building. “Even then, in 1923, the men who thought it up were birds of a feather,” wrote the Tulsa Tribune’s Jim Downing. “They were the movers, the men with ideas, with at least a dim vision of what was to come.” The same can be said of Ross Group, which invested millions of dollars to renovate and reopen the Art Deco building as a 96-room boutique hotel. People are pouring back in. For drinks at the Commerce Lounge, or for the breakfast buffet and fine dining at the Chamber Restaurant. Be sure to make your way to the ninth-floor ballroom, reconstructed to its 1920s glory, chandeliers and all. “The room looks almost identical to what it looks like in all the 1927 pictures,” Horvath said.
MIKE SIMONS
Baked goods at Farrell Family Bread
Baked goods at Farrell Family Bread 918-477-7077, farrellbread.com
We’ve always loved Farrell Family Bread in all its varieties, buying it at local stores and farmers markets.
Now under the Justin Thompson Restaurant Group, there’s even more reason to go by the bakery on South Yale Avenue. First, there are cheeses and spreads, like an amazing tapenade that goes so well with the rustic loaves of bread.
Or check out the baked goods of the day. You can’t go wrong with the cream cheese swirled brownie or the lavender pound cake, both delicious with summer berries.
Megan Ross
Cherry Street
Cherry Street 15th Street between Peoria and Utica avenues We know Cherry Street isn’t new, but it might as well be. So many new restaurants and businesses have moved in this year that it almost feels like a vibrant emerging district. Bruce G. Weber Precious Jewels and Hobbs Salon + Med Spa moved in this year, both of which added a chic vibe to the street. Then there’s the new Prossimo Italian Ristorante that is so cool its owners used the original Sipes Grocery store sign that once hung on the building to create a new sign — a perfect symbol of Cherry Street’s past and white-hot future.
Megan Ross
Deco Drinks
Deco Drinks 5097-A E. 51st St. Need to shake up your daily caffeine habit for the hottest months of the year? Head to Tulsa’s newest locally owned coffee shop, Deco Drinks, for refreshing matcha mint or strawberry matcha lemonades crafted with organic matcha green tea and house-made lemonade. If you’re hungry when you get there, Deco Drinks has toast options that include avocado toast fancied up with things like lox, goat cheese and microgreens. Gluten-free sourdough is available upon request.
Mike Simons
Chicken and the Wolf at Mother Road Market
Chicken and the Wolf at Mother Road Market When you ask for the hot chicken sandwich at Chicken and the Wolf inside Mother Road Market, you are asked: “You sure about that?” Because the hot will make you sweat. The mild might leave a mark. There are usually lines in front of the restaurants inside Tulsa’s first food mall concept on Route 66. But the longest is in front of the home of Nashville-style hot and buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches. The restaurant is owned by Philip and Danielle Phillips, the minds behind the popular food truck and restaurant Lone Wolf Banh Mi who starred in a TV episode of “Restaurant Startup.” People call Mother Road Market progressive, where chefs can try out their menus before making the leap to their own restaurant. The same can be said of the Phillips’ family of chicken. It comes in five heat levels, from “No Heat” to “Oh Dang.” The chicken served is antibiotic- and hormone-free. If meat isn’t your thing, you can go for a vegan chicken option. The Mother Road Market was developed by the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation at 1124 S. Lewis Ave.
Live jazz at Duet Jazz Club
Live jazz at Duet Jazz Club 108 N. Detroit Ave., duetjazz.com/beats
Like live jazz? Duet Jazz Club is the place to go. Located in the basement of the Archer Building in the Tulsa Arts District, Duet Jazz seats 140, with cabaret style and bar seating, and there isn’t a bad seat in the house.
Those who want to combine dinner with a jazzy night out can dine upstairs in the Duet restaurant.
Some upcoming shows include Olivia Duhon, Aug. 3; collective improv jam night with Josh Westbrook, Aug. 7; Brian Gorrell, Aug. 9, and 3H Trio, Aug. 10. Tickets may be purchased on the Duet Jazz website, which also includes an extended schedule.
Joseph Rushmore
Burger Night
Burger Night Kitchen 27, Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Road Friday nights are Burger Night at Philbrook Museum of Art. The museum’s restaurant, Kitchen 27, offers a walk-up burger bar with classic, turkey and vegetarian options. The burgers are $8.50 each and include truffle fries. Beer and wine are available for an additional cost. Burger Night, which runs from 5-9 p.m., is free for museum members, $5 for nonmembers. It is patio seating only and first-come, first-served. Guests are welcome to bring a blanket and picnic in the gardens. Some might want to combine Burger Night with Philbrook’s Films on the Lawn. Two films remain this season. They are “Black Panther” on Aug. 23 and “Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory” on Sept. 27. Films are $6 for members, $12 for nonmembers and $6 for ages 13-17.
Want deals on other burger nights in Tulsa? Click here for a list of the best deals we could find.
Staff
Phat Philly's
Phat Philly’s 1105 N. Elm Place, Broken Arrow Jason Smith and his family opened the original Phat Philly’s in 2005 in a tiny building at 11th Street and Detroit Avenue, later moving to 13th Street and Peoria Avenue. Now, they have recently expanded to a little building off the Broken Arrow Expressway on Elm Place. It originally held a Wendy’s and has been several restaurants since. The cheesesteak sandwiches are as delicious as ever. Grilled skirt steak and just the right amount of grilled onions, bell peppers and melted Cheez Whiz on a soft hoagie. They come wrapped in white butcher paper and are predictably messy. But who cares when they taste so good?
Megan Ross
Chocolate chip cookie from Laurannae Baking Co.
Chocolate chip cookie from Laurannae Baking Co. 112 W. Commercial, Broken Arrow, 918-258-5744, lbcotulsa.com Located just off Main Street in Broken Arrow, this cozy little bakery and coffee shop specializes in gourmet cupcakes and beautifully decorated cakes (check out
for some examples), but don’t skip its signature chocolate chip cookie, which is tender and cake-y with just the right amount of chocolate. It goes great with a coffee from their full espresso bar. its Facebook page
StephenPingryTulsaWorld
Scoops & Rolls
Scoops & Rolls Creamery 115 N. Main St., Broken Arrow
This ice cream eatery has proven to be a welcome addition to the Rose District. You can always go with a traditional scoop of your favorite flavor, but the real fun at Scoops & Rolls is the rolled ice cream. The Mint Oreo and Cupcake Batter are two great options from the regular menu, but the staff is constantly coming up with new flavors of the week that you can find on its Facebook page.
Emerge Day Spa at River Spirit Casino Resort
Emerge Day Spa at River Spirit Casino Resort 8330 Riverside Parkway, 918-995-8909 We all could use a little indulgence and relaxation, and Emerge Day Spa offers both at River Spirit Casino Resort. With all the concerts coming to River Spirit, make a day of it with a stop by Emerge before taking in Vince Gill, Chris Isaak or Pat Benetar. They offer all the spa treatments you could want, but we enjoy a good deep-tissue massage. You will be so relaxed after your treatments, you will fully enjoy dinner at Ruth’s Chris Steak House or one of the casino’s other restaurants before taking in a show or concert at Paradise Cove or enjoying live music at Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville.
MATT BARNARD
Boston Grill and Deli
Thursday Dinner Special at Boston Deli The Boston Deli has excellent specials just about every night of the week, such as its fried chicken dinner on Tuesdays and the glazed baby back ribs (cooked, as are many of the foods served here, on Hasty-Bake grills). In fact, it’s hard to go wrong with anything on the Boston Deli’s menu, but we particularly enjoy the monthly Thursday dinner special that includes entree, side dish, salad and dessert for $26 per person. A recent Thursday special featured a bacon-wrapped filet of beef; ash-roasted Yukon Gold potatoes with grilled zucchini, carrots and squash; a salad of grilled nectarines and arugula with whipped mascarpone and a blueberry vinaigrette; and a decadently deconstructed s’more with house-made marshmallow fluff. Great food at a great price. What more could one want for dinner on a Thursday night?
StephenPingryTulsaWorld
Biergarten at Marshall Brewing Co.
Biergarten at Marshall Brewing Co. 1742 E. Sixth St., marshallbrewing.com
The granddaddy of the Tulsa brewing scene, Marshall Brewing Co., opened its Sixth Street taproom a little less than a year ago, serving up Eric Marshall’s German-inspired concoctions in a roomy yet comfortable space just east of downtown.
Now, the taproom has an outdoor venue: a Biergarten that is prime real estate for people wanting some fresh air, live music and maybe a friendly game of corn hole or darts to go with their favorite beer. And you can bring your dog — there’s a green space for your four-legged pal, with the only requirement being that you clean up after him or her should the need arise.
Tom Gilbert
Shops at Warren Place
Shops at Warren Place 61st Street and Yale Avenue The Shops at Warren Place has become an uber popular destination, drawing diners and shoppers to the center of Tulsa since it opened. This spring, Neighborhood JA.M. became the third eatery from Hal Smith Restaurants to locate in the Shops at Warren Place at 61st Street and Yale Avenue, following Mahogany Prime Steakhouse and Pub W. If you are an avocado toast aficionado, try the version topped with an egg they serve at Pub W. You won’t be sorry. And restaurant critic Scott Cherry said the seafood bisque at Mahogany is possibly the best ever. You can also find Starbucks for your coffee needs, Boardroom Salon for Men and the super stylish Bella’s House. For more casual fare, there’s Jimmy John’s, Chicken Salad Chick and Crushed Red.
Tom Gilbert
Hot yoga at Salt
Hot yoga at Salt SALT Yoga, Utica Square and 8931 S. Yale Ave. Come on. Who goes to Utica Square to sweat? People visit the classy, high-end shopping center because that’s where the cool folks go to shop, dine and be seen. We went to sweat. And sweat we did, inside the SALT Yoga studio. It was a strengthen and sweat class, after all. The instructor, Rachel Moss, did what good yoga teachers do: make you suffer and then thank her for it afterward. If we had more space, we’d fill it with more praise. We don’t. So be cool, and try it out for yourself.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Swing dancing with TOSS
Swing dancing with TOSS Southminster Presbyterian Community Center, 3500 S. Peoria Ave. For locals looking to learn how to dance, The Oklahoma Swing Syndicate (TOSS) hosts beginner swing-dancing lessons every Saturday at the Southminster Presbyterian Community Center. Tulsa-area residents young and old flock to the gymnasium for lessons from 7-7:30 p.m. before dancing as late as 10 p.m. With volunteers teaching dancers not only how to swing but also about the dance’s cultural and historical roots, the weekly lessons are a perfect opportunity to broaden your horizons and learn a few moves along the way.
Joseph Rushmore
Esperance Bakery
Esperance Bakery 610 W. Main St., Jenks Summer and baking don’t go together, but there’s no need to heat up the kitchen when there’s a made-from-scratch bakery like Esperance nearby. Here’s what we love: Its pastries just couldn’t get any lighter or flakier. We love the delicious danish, the apple pastries in the shape of a rose and the savory croissants.
Veterinary Associates
Veterinary Associates
Veterinary Associates Veterinary Associates has been serving the Tulsa area since 1973, and it has become a dependable part of the Tulsa community. Tucked into a local neighborhood, this clinic has several doctors on staff providing personalized and state-of-the-art care. In addition to medical care for your pet, they offer boarding, grooming and microchipping, too. They are nearby when you and your pet need them most.
Cedar Rock Inn
Cedar Rock Inn
Cedar Rock Inn From anniversaries to weddings and weekend retreats, Cedar Rock Inn is a popular destination for all of the important times in your life. The original stone archways, floors and tile work, combined with the antique ceiling fans — some more than 100 years old — create the home’s rustic one-of-a-kind feel. We love that the inn has five suites offering guests a unique ambience. The suites can be booked individually or the entire bed and breakfast can be booked for larger events, such as small weddings and family reunions.
- Featured business
