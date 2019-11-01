JAY — Delaware County prosecutors filed first-degree murder charges this week against an Eucha couple who allegedly injected a woman with methamphetamine and recorded her death.
Allie Beth Anderson, 42, of Eucha, was originally charged in November 2018 with second-degree murder in the death of Melissa Vermillion, 41. That case was dismissed Oct. 29, allowing prosecutors to charge Anderson and her husband, Brian Edward Anderson, 50, with first-degree murder. The couple are in custody in the Delaware County jail.
A videotape discovered by investigators shows Vermillion repeatedly asking for help on October 21, 2017, after she was injected with methamphetamine. The victim was heard on the videotape crying out for her mother. Allie Anderson's voice could be heard on the videotape, but her face was not visible.
Authorities were not called to the residence until an hour after Vermillion's death.
A confidential informant's firsthand knowledge of Brian Anderson's alleged methamphetamine business prompted the current charges against the couple. Authorities believe Vermillion was injected with methamphetamine by Brian Anderson to prevent her from testifying about the Andersons' criminal activity, according to an arrest affidavit.