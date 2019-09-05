OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Wednesday granted a request from state lawyers to delay its response in a challenge to an effort seeking to nullify permitless carry.
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter’s office sought the delay from the Thursday deadline to respond.
The Oklahoma Secretary of State’s office is expected to begin counting the signatures on State Question 803, which seeks to ask voters to nullify a state law taking effect Nov. 1.
House Bill 2597 allows individuals to carry a weapon without training or a permit. It is also known as constitutional carry. Open carry is already legal in Oklahoma.
Supporters of the referendum last week turned signatures to the Secretary of State’s Office, but could not say specifically how many signatures they had obtained.
They needed 59,320 valid signatures to get the issue on a ballot in 2020. Shortly before the deadline, supporters said they had 50,000 signatures. Additional signatures came in after that, they said.
“If respondents did not submit a sufficient number of signatures to the Secretary of State, the Attorney General believes that this case will be moot and should be dismissed,” according to Hunter’s filing. “Accordingly, to conserve both litigant and judicial resources, the Attorney General submits that an extension to allow the Secretary of State to complete an initial count is warranted.”
The state’s high court gave the state 10 days until after the initial count is completed to respond.
